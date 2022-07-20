PEA GREEN — Dawn is breaking everywhere as the stillness of Sunday morning is interrupted by the sound of ears of corn being ripped from waist-high plants in the ground. An old Ford 350 motor slowly chugs to life as about two dozen migrant workers quietly walk into a field to begin the first day of the annual Tuxedo Corn Company’s Olathe Sweet sweet corn harvest.

Historically, Tuxedo’s first day of harvest begins in a field a few miles west of Pea Green, a rural crossroads near the Montrose and Delta county line. It is here, in fields still damp from recent monsoon rains, that farmer John Harold and his sons begin the company’s 38th harvest season.