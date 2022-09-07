The Olathe Fire Protection District's upcoming mill levy ballot question is not related to a lawsuit brought by an employee who received a discrimination settlement alleging the settlement was breached, according to the district's attorney.
Attorney Chris Decker released a statement last week saying statements made by Devin Feltes-Bullis that the district's mill levy is related to the suit are "categorically false."
According to a brochure provided by the district, a 4.5 mill levy is on the ballot for the district in November, which would increase property taxes to fund the district by about $172 per year for a house worth $200,000, and raise an estimated $313,822 per year for the district.
The brochure states the mill levy is being brought because the district's revenue is not enough to cover its costs.
"Without this additional funding, the district budget will be cut," the brochure states.
In the current lawsuit, Feltes-Bullis, a paramedic for the district, alleged that district personnel were recording his conversations without his knowledge, which the lawsuit claims is in violation of a non-disparagement clause in the settlement.
Feltes-Bullis won the original settlement after filing a civil rights complaint with the state of Colorado stating he was being discriminated against for being black and gay.
An investigation into Feltes-Bullis' complaints found there were systemic problems with the district's leadership and recommended diversity and implicit bias training.
Feltes-Bullis told the Daily Sentinel the mill levy could be related to his suit if insurance companies are unwilling to work with the district anymore.
"Mr. Feltes-Bullis has made these statements in an attempt to control the public narrative to his pending lawsuit. This lawsuit is ongoing and unresolved, so the District will not respond in kind to Mr. Feltes-Bullis, but rather will litigate his claims and the District’s Counterclaim in the appropriate forum of the Montrose District Court," Decker's statement read. "The district will not allow a false and misleading narrative to sidetrack or hinder its important work for the residents of the Olathe Fire District."
The original settlement was paid out by insurance, Decker said.
Two defendants, Andrew Gross and John Perry, have been dismissed from the suit, Decker said. The district and fire chief Scott Fitzgerald remain.