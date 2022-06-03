The Olathe Police Department is temporarily down one-third of its force, after two of six sworn officers — one of whom is the chief — were placed on leave.
Olathe Town Administrator Rob Smith confirmed on Thursday that he’d placed two sworn officers on unpaid leave, but he could not discuss the reasons at this time.
An administrative staff member also was placed on leave.
Smith did not provide the names of those placed on leave, however, Olathe’s police chief is Rogelio Pacheco. Smith said Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox is acting chief for now.
Smith placed the three OPD employees on leave about nine days ago. He said an administrative investigation is taking place, which he hopes will conclude in the next few weeks.
Olathe has turned to other law enforcement agencies for help providing coverage in the meantime, receiving assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Police Department.
“We are always interested in trying to help out our neighbors if we can,” MPD Chief Blaine Hall said. “We were able to assign Cmdr. Cox by contract and on loan to the Town of Olathe, where Cmdr. Cox was sworn in as interim police chief.”
Hall did not have information about the leave investigations and could not comment on another agency’s personnel matters.
It is not uncommon for regional law enforcement agencies to lend others command staff when there are certain vacancies. Hall himself filled in as acting marshal for Ridgway in 2016.
“The Town of Olathe has been great partners to work with and we are happy to help them until they can figure out the current situation,” Hall said.