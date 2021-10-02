The old bus station at 525 S. Fifth St. may seem like a blighted eyesore, but developers and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) see opportunity for development on the lot.
The authority has sent out a second request for proposal (RFP) for the parcel after posting one earlier this year. The DDA said it’s open to just about any offers.
“We left it fairly broad so we could just see what comes in. Otherwise, we may leave out some creative ideas,” DDA executive director Brandon Stam said. “We’re intrigued with this property because we see it as a gateway to downtown.”
The authority recently met with a developer who pitched a residential and commercial building on the property, Stam said.
That developer was the only entity to meet with the Downtown Development Authority regarding the property, Stam said.
The DDA has posted two RFPs on the property, according to the website BidNet.com. The first was on May 10 and closed June 14, while the second was posted Aug. 2 and closed Aug. 24. There is no set timetable on the project, Stam said.
“Property options could include commercial, residential or mixed-use projects. This solicitation may be the first of a two-phase process. The second phase may or may not be needed based on the number of responses received,” the statement of qualifications for the project reads.
The building sits on about 0.43 acres of land and is about 18,750 square feet.
Records show that the DDA purchased the property from Smith and Associates P.C., a company from Lakewood, on April 28 for $700,000.
The Colorado Department of Transportation operated at the location before it moved to the Grand Valley Transit Downtown Transfer Facility on South Avenue in February. Greyhound also moved to the transfer facility in January.
The DDA isn’t the only organization interested in the property, either.
Cast and crew were at the property recently to film a season two episode of the HBO show We’re Here, which is about drag queens in small town.
The new season premieres Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day
The possibility of a mixed-use property falls in line with other local projects.
Aaron Young, owner of KAART, envisions turning the vacant lot at 702 Main St. into a mixed-use property, and the development authority has placed a priority on adding more downtown housing, with projects such as Lowell Village.
Meanwhile, this also falls in line with the DDA’s efforts to draw visitors to all of downtown, not just Main Street.
“Right now, it’s blighted, and that can impact the museum and park nearby,” Stam said. “We already see the growth of Colorado Avenue. Now, if we activate this property it can have a residual effect.”