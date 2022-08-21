For the past 18 months, those entering downtown Grand Junction from the south via U.S. Highway 50 have been greeted by the old, abandoned former Greyhound station, considered by many as a blight on the downtown area and a waste of a potentially valuable property.
Brandon Stam, the executive director of the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority, and Adam Roy, a project engineer and developer with Aspen-based Headwaters Housing Partners, have a vision of a future in which this is not the case.
When Greyhound left the station at 230 S. Fifth St. in February 2021, the DDA quickly swooped in to purchase the property for about $700,000. There was no firm idea of what to do with the building at that time, but Stam knew action was needed to activate a lot so close to the urban heart of Grand Junction.
“Our goal as the DDA is to take blighted properties and redevelop those, so it felt like a really good fit for our mission,” Stam said.’’
The whole idea initially with this was that this was a key entry point into downtown coming off of Fifth Street, which is Highway 50; really changing that entry point into downtown and creating a gateway into our downtown was the idea, and then that idea kind of evolved.”
The DDA put out a request for proposal (RFP) for the project, which Headwater Housing Partners applied for and was ultimately granted. With Roy’s involvement — as well as the Colorado Office of Economic Development’s Colorado Creative Industries, the United States’ first combined state arts agency and community and economic development organization — a clear vision for the property has emerged.
That vision is The Terminal, a proposed 100,000 square-foot, 72-unit mixed-income and mixed-use complex that will stand eight or nine stories tall with community and artist spaces on the ground floor.
The project aims to provide affordable housing and community space for Grand Junction’s workforce as well as artists while providing some much-needed housing to the downtown area.
“We think it’s a great opportunity to create some verticality as you’re coming over the Fifth Street bridge from Highway 50 and create a real identity, a gateway to downtown, where you realize you’ve arrived and you’re in downtown, then you have Colorado (Avenue) and Main afterward,” Roy said.
“This place has edgy, gritty character, and if we can build upon this cool little bus station with the 1930s architecture, kind of this Art Deco style, preserve some of that and build more of a modern residential mixed-use component where there’s cool outdoor spaces, that would be the goal.”
SPACE TO CREATE
The former bus station and potential future Terminal hosted an open house Wednesday evening, which included painting opportunities — such as a room with water guns filled with paint that people could spray at a canvas — as well as more information about Space to Create Colorado and a survey for community members.
Space to Create is Colorado Creative Industries’ initiative in conjunction with Minnesota-based Artspace to provide affordable housing for creative sector workers and advance the sector in the state.
If The Terminal comes to fruition, it would become the ninth Space to Create mixed-use complex in the state, including the third on the Western Slope, as a 30-unit complex in Ridgway is under construction and a facility in Carbondale is also desired.
“It started with our program with state-certified arts districts, which we’re charged to do in legislation,” said Colorado Creative Industries Director Margaret Hunt. “We have 30 state-certified creative districts or art districts. When we did a survey of them back in 2014, they said their greatest need was affordable space for arts organizations, for artists, for community gathering spaces.
“We worked with the Boettcher Foundation and conceived this idea called Space to Create. We announced our first demonstration project in Trinidad in 2015 because we didn’t want to spend years studying it. We wanted to actually instigate something.
“That has opened. It’s fully leased and occupied, and they’re just finishing the ground-floor community space now.”
‘REVERSE-ENGINEERING’ THE PROJECT
The survey component of the open house will play a major role in how The Terminal shapes up. The design presented at the open house is at the “conceptual level,” according to Roy.
Roy and Stam already plan on the property including food and beverage concepts, gallery spaces and a significant arts facility with studio spaces, shared work spaces and classrooms.
“We can give artists an opportunity to really hone their craft as a professional artist and maybe take what is a hobby or passion and turn it into their career,” Roy said.
However, suggestions from Wednesday will also be taken into consideration.
“We’ve been doing focus groups for the last two days, and the message I keep hearing is that artists and creatives in this community really want to work together and they need something that brings them together in a place where they can do their work,” Hunt said.
“They’re inspired by what other artists and creatives are doing, so it makes their work better when they’re co-located together.”
Among the community’s suggestions on the survey were retail spaces, shaded pathways and green spaces, pet-friendly spaces like cat cafes, proper ventilation for art materials and mediums, and education on businesses for artists.
“We have the opportunity to kind of reverse-engineer this project,” Roy said of the survey’s significance.
“We can truly find a need in the community. The arts component is a key component, but it’s not the only component.
“The DDA’s goal is to come up with a project that really serves a lot of needs in the downtown community, so we see it as a mixed-use, mixed-income project where we’re providing affordable housing for the workforce of the community and the artists of the community.
“And also people who live in the community and want to live downtown and have a more urbanized experience downtown where they play and hang out.”