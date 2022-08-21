For the past 18 months, those entering downtown Grand Junction from the south via U.S. Highway 50 have been greeted by the old, abandoned former Greyhound station, considered by many as a blight on the downtown area and a waste of a potentially valuable property.

Brandon Stam, the executive director of the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority, and Adam Roy, a project engineer and developer with Aspen-based Headwaters Housing Partners, have a vision of a future in which this is not the case.