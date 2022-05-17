The venerable First Church-Christ Scientist building, with its Roman columns and vaulted ceiling, has provided Seventh Street in Grand Junction an air of antiquity for many years.
Though the building remains, the business being conducted inside the walls of the former church will no longer be of a religious nature. Instead, it will be a place in which people can get tattooed.
Elysium Studios, a local tattoo shop, has moved from its original location on Ninth Street and Grand Avenue to the former First Church-Christ Scientist building at 535 S. Seventh St.
According to Elysium Studios’ shop manager, Tesla Trissler, they’ve outgrown their original facility.
The church, she says, will also be a place where they can expand beyond tattooing. Trissler hopes to hold art seminars and galleries, painting classes, and more inside.
All in all, she’s happy with the change of scenery, to say the least.
“(The church) has this weird, crazy cool energy when you walk in. It makes people want to be here,” Trissler said.
One of Elysium’s tattoo artists, Paul Lunetta, echoed this sentiment.
“It’s definitely an upgrade. This gives us more presence in the community, one that lets everyone know that tattooing is moving into a new era,” Lunetta said.
“Tattooing has been reclusive for a very long time, and it’s just now in the last 10 years that it’s been opening up. I would say we’re in the tattoo renaissance right now. Every art form has its explosion. During the Renaissance, there was a huge explosion of art. Tattooing is being pushed to the max right now, and I think it’s becoming more accepted in society.”
Since the early 2000s, tattooing in the United States has been on the rise, growing steadily in popularity each year since the turn of the 21st century.
As of 2019, about 36% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have at least one tattoo.
Still, Elysium Studios employees say a societal stigma remains, to some degree anyway, toward tattoos.
They hope that basing themselves out of the old, stately church will play a role in reshaping the stereotype around tattooing.
Arlo DiCristina, Elysium’s owner, was the one who particularly wanted this to happen for a multitude of reasons, one of which was the potential to alter the communal view of tattooing.
“Tattoo studios and tattooing in general in society is always kind of taboo. It’s not really considered a fine art, and yet it’s probably the hardest art form out there,” he said.
“Back in the day, it was something reserved for only like, criminals. It had a negative connotation and wasn’t respected as an art form. So getting a prestigious building, and having an elevated look, changes the way tattooing is viewed. I’m trying to make it a respected art form, because it’s something done by artists,” DiCristina said.