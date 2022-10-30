The developer turning the old City Market building at First Street and Rood Avenue into a 256-unit apartment complex anticipates demolition starting the first week in December.
“Right now we’re just excited to be closing our construction loan,” Richmark Companies President Adam Frazier said.
The former City Market closed in January 2019, and the building has sat empty for nearly four years now.
Overall, the project is expected to take more than two years to complete. Demolition should take about two to three months, Frazier said, followed by utility installation, site work and pad prep, with vertical construction anticipated next June.
“The goal is to be open about 26 months from when we start,” Frazier said. “That’s obviously challenging with the supply chain.”
Richmark is using Shaw Construction as the contractor on the project and ANB Bank as the financier.
“We’re really excited to be working with a local contractor to execute this public/private partnership with the city of Grand Junction and the DDA (Downtown Development Authority),” Frazier said.
The public/private partnership includes a $2.4 million deal from the city of Grand Junction, involving an impact fee waiver and the city’s purchase and upgrade of the Rood Avenue right of way at the site.
The agreement specifies that Richmark has seven months after the deal, which was approved Sept. 7, to start construction and 29 months after that to build the complex.
Impact fee waivers are paid by the city from the general fund.
Council members Dennis Simpson and Chuck McDaniel voted against the deal, Simpson because of financial concerns and McDaniel because he felt the money should go toward affordable housing instead of market rate apartments.
When Richmark originally presented the plan for The Junction to City Council last year, the proposal stipulated 10% of the units would be reserved for renters making 80% of the area median income or less, with priority for first responders and teachers. That idea was later dropped.
Mayor Anna Stout and council members Abe Herman and Rick Taggart said they viewed the project as going toward economic development rather than helping with affordable housing.
In addition to Richmark’s deal with the city, the Downtown Development Authority is also contributing $3.5 million over 10 years to the project.
The funds from the city and Richmark will be used to close the “Economic Feasibility Gap,” the amount the developer would anticipate losing if it sold the project the day it opened and all the units were full.
The total cost of the project has been estimated at $68 million.