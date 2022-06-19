The company redeveloping the old City Market property in downtown Grand Junction intends to start construction on a 257-unit apartment complex this summer, according to documents filed in April.
Richmark Companies has submitted site plans for the project, called The Junction, to the city of Grand Junction and is currently waiting for feedback, according to the city’s website.
The project, which will involve demolishing the old City Market building, will have two four-story apartment buildings.
Rood Avenue will become a public right of way, and the buildings will have accesses from Rood and White Avenues, according to the report.
The proposed complex includes studios up to two-bedroom apartments.
Richmark had previously outlined its plans to the Grand Junction City Council, requesting a full fee waiver worth about $2 million and improvements to the Rood Avenue right of way worth about $300,000.
The developer also asked for $3.5 million from the Downtown Development Authority, which will be paid out in installments through at least 2032.
Richmark officials told the city they would not be able to do the $65 million project without the funds.
City of Grand Junction officials are currently negotiating with Richmark, with an agreement potentially going in front of city council in July.