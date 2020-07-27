To avoid any possibvle confusion, SCL Health and St. Mary’s officials made it clear on Monday that face masks are both recommended in public and required inside the hospital after an old flier circulated on social media said otherwise.
“The minute we saw it, we wanted to get the right information out right away,” St. Mary’s Medical Center spokesperson Teri Cavanagh said.
“The information is inaccurate. Masks are definitely required and have been for a long time.”
The flier states, among other things, that masks will not be provided to visitors or family members and that there is no evidence that masks protect people who are not sick.
Cavanagh said the flier was originally created in February and that information has since been proven inaccuate.
“It was something created in February when things were just starting out. The pandemic is ever-evolving and as the information advances, we advance with it,” she said.
With so much misinformation and hoaxes being shared on Facebook during the pandemic, especially where masks are concerned, hospital officials didn’t want their policy or position to be confusing.
“We know the virus is spread through droplets,” she said. “We know masks, hand washing and social distancing are our three best techniques in stopping spread.”
All visitors to St. Mary’s are screened before entering and given a mask if they don’t have one, she added.
According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or raises their voice.
Recent studies have shown that asymptomatic individuals can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings, according to the CDC.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a mandatory statewide mask order, which went into effect on July 16 and lasts for 30 days.