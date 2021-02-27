Like shoes that pinch a growing kid’s toes, the walls were crowding in on Once Upon a Child.
Highchairs and bouncy seats were crammed into one end of the store. Racks of pants, shirts and dresses seemed to brush the ceiling and pajamas and sneakers jostled for room in the back.
“We knew we were outgrowing it,” said Don Deimling about the 2,650-square-foot space for the store he owns with his wife, Wendy, and son, Cody.
Once Upon a Child had been tucked into a corner of Valley Plaza, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, for about six years, four of those owned by the Deimlings.
The store, which buys and resells gently used children’s toys, equipment and clothing from newborn to youth size 16, needed a new location badly. When Pier 1, which was several doors down in the shopping plaza, announced in 2020 that it was going out of business, “we thought we’d take a chance,” Wendy said.
Valley Plaza’s landlord gave the Deimlings the thumbs up, and on Jan. 21, Once Upon a Child opened the doors to a 3,400-square-foot store in part of the space where Pier 1 used to be.
The ceilings are higher, the LED lighting brighter and there is organized space for everything.
“It was like going from JV to varsity,” Wendy said.
But the Deimlings weren’t done there.
Don and Wendy and their daughter, Brandy Miller, are getting ready to welcome customers to Play It Again Sports, which is right next door to Once Upon a Child in the rest of the space formerly occupied by Pier 1.
Play It Again Sports opened today to begin purchasing used sports and fitness equipment from members of the community.
Don and Wendy said they expect to have enough merchandise, about 50% used and 50% new, to be able to open for customers in a couple of months.
Over the past few years, the Deimlings and Miller saw both an opportunity and a need for a sporting goods store in Grand Junction.
Nearly every day someone would walk into Once Upon a Child and ask, “Do you know where I can get baseball pants?” Wendy said.
The store bought and sold soccer cleats, but nothing for baseball, wrestling, football or other sports. Customers kept asking, anyway. The Deimlings and their daughter thought about it and settled on a Play It Again Sports franchise.
They’ve already been asked by customers if they’re concerned about Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Mesa Mall, to which Wendy responds, “Not at all!”
Dick’s and other stores that sell new sports equipment aren’t the competition. They’re part of the pipeline that brings merchandise to stores such as Play It Again Sports, the Deimlings said.
In addition, as small business owners, there are ways they can work to specifically meet customers’ needs, and they are already familiar with the business model of buying and reselling used items, Wendy and Don said.
There are many people in Grand Junction who don’t want to see their sports equipment go to waste just like they don’t want the clothes their children outgrew to be tossed aside, Wendy said. Getting paid for their used things is financially helpful for some and a perk for others.
There also are customers who want to save money by buying used, she said.
That said, they know the customer interaction and service at Play It Again Sports will be different than at Once Upon a Child.
For example, with a boy’s 3T shirt there’s not a lot to explain, Don said.
With sports equipment — the qualities of this softball glove versus that one or this golf club versus another — there can be, he said.
“We’re getting smart really fast,” Wendy said.
They will have more research to do when purchasing used sports equipment and when pricing it for resale, the Deimlings said.
However, they are looking forward to being able to meet their current customers’ needs and to expand that customer base through Play It Again Sports.
Quite often when families come into Once Upon A Child, not every member wants to be there, Wendy and Don said.
“Dad just wants out,” Wendy said with a laugh.
Now he’ll be able to go right next door to Play It Again Sports. Mom can pop over there, too, or she and the family’s teenagers can go to Runway Fashion Exchange, which is Once Upon a Child’s other next-door neighbor.
Runway buys and resells used brand name clothing for teens and adults and shares some customers and foot traffic with Once Upon a Child, said manager Casey Dillingham.
She welcomed the opening of Play It Again Sports, which will create a lineup of three stores all with a similar business model, but with somewhat different clientele.
“I think it will continue to grow,” Dillingham said of the customer base for stores that buy used items to resell. “Good or bad economy, we’re always going to be in a good spot.”
Each year the Deimlings and their son have owned Once Upon a Child, they have seen a steady increase in customers, on both the buying and selling sides of the business.
“We hope it’s because we’re doing things right,” Don said.
“You don’t have to spend large amounts of money to get good quality stuff,” Wendy said.
They’re excited to expand with a new store and new challenges and to have their family and employees — they have 10 employees at Once Upon a Child and, for now, four at Play It Again Sports — all in one spot, they said.
In recent weeks, people have come by Once Upon A Child to ask about the new store, others have peeked in the windows of Play It Again Sports to see what is inside.
As compared to baby clothes, “it’s just fun stuff,” Don admitted.