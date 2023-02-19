Connor Fields pedaled to the top of the BMX racing world.
Then he crashed.
Almost died.
At the Olympics, in both cases.
Fields, the remarkably resilient three-time Olympic bike racer from Las Vegas, Nevada, retraced his quest for a gold medal as well as his near-death experience as the featured speaker at the Colorado Mesa University cycling program’s 25-year celebration banquet on Feb. 10.
Large photographs flashed on the projection screens revealing the contrast between Fields’ joyous Olympic medal ceremony in Rio de Janeiro and the agonizing scene of a BMX racer from the USA strapped to a backboard and being hustled to a hospital in Japan — in the midst of a pandemic.
“I stopped breathing,” Fields said of the horrific crash at the 2020 Tokyo Games that left him with traumatic brain injuries along with broken ribs, a punctured lung, a severely damaged shoulder and a five-day gap in his memory.
“But I’m here,” Fields said before a spellbound audience at the packed Meyer Ballroom in the University Center at CMU.
The now-retired Fields, a tenacious prodigy, was the youngest medalist ever (16) in the BMX World Cup. A year later he won his first World Cup event.
At 19, he qualified for the London Olympic Games in 2012.
Then, Fields — after overcoming a near-catastrophic arm/hand injury — won his Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro. The medal was the first ever won by a BMX cyclist from the United States.
FRUSTRATION IN LONDON
His golden moment offset a frustrating end to his first Olympic experience in London.
“I choked. I completely blew it,” Fields said. “I laid an egg.”
He had surged through the preliminary rounds, advancing to the final as the top qualifier — coveted Lane No. 1.
But in the final, Fields finished seventh, leaving the Olympic Games with a participation letter — and no medals.
Fields told the audience of community cycling supporters and CMU cyclists that a frustrating experience like London generates self-doubt, depression — he had six good races in Tokyo and one bad one.
“You ask … what are you willing to overcome?” Fields said, reminding the room that “we’re all eventually going to lose or fail at something.”
Agony in London led to ecstasy in Rio, according to Fields, who had rededicated himself to BMX racing and the Olympics after the London disappointment.
He hung a huge mural of Rio de Janeiro on his apartment wall to remind him every day of his Olympic goal.
The move was much like his youthful black Sharpie scrawl on his parents’ garage wall that declared that he — Connor Fields — would be a world champion and an Olympic champion.
“You painted it on the wall and you made it come true,” Fields’ father shouted as he shared gold-medal exhilaration with his son in Brazil.
An untimely and serious crash had nearly halted Fields’ quest for Olympic gold in Rio.
“I misjudged a jump,” he said of the crash during a race.
MAJOR SURGERY
The April 1, 2016, accident dispatched Fields to the Steadman Clinic in Vail for surgery — seven hours, five screws in his hand and a bone graft.
Just another obstacle to overcome for an elite athlete, Fields said.
He went to Rio; and he won.
“Imagine what it feels like to cross the finish line and be an Olympic champion,” Fields said as he reached down, picked up his Olympic gold medal and draped it around his neck.
He broke the stunned silence in the giant ballroom by explaining that there’s more to an Olympic medal that most realize.
“My gold medal is 90 percent silver,” Fields said. “Just the outside is gold.”
The medal matches the Olympic odyssey, he said.
“There’s gold on the outside but what you don’t see are all the setbacks, the hard lessons … the determination in takes to stick to your goals.”
Fast forward to Tokyo’s COVID Games.
“Tokyo was going to be my last Olympics,” Fields said. “By far, I was in the best shape of my life.”
He measured a sturdy and strong 6 feet and 200 pounds.
COVID restrictions totally changed the complexion of the Olympics, Fields said.
There were no spectators; no friends or family; no dad.
There was also isolation — no visiting with athletes from other countries. No tours of Tokyo. Nothing outside the BMX bubble.
TOKYO FINALS
But once again, Fields qualified for the BMX finals as the top seed.
Amidst that bizarre COVID backdrop, Fields said he remembers going to the BMX venue for the finals and waking up days later in a hospital bed.
“Four locations,” he said of the brain injuries he suffered in the accident.
But when he woke up: “My memory was intact, except for five days.”
The extent of cranial damage would lead to extensive rehabilitation once Fields was able to return to the United States — toting a voluminous medical file, all written in Japanese.
Fields was directed to the University of Utah for translation of the Japanese medical records, rehab and additional shoulder surgeries.
“My recovery was miraculous,” he said, recalling the arduous tasks of relearning numerous mental and physical activities.
Now, Fields is a BMX legend who has “zero memories of his last race.”
The Olympic cyclist now works with other athletes in coaching and support roles.
He also is a popular speaker who shares his personal trials and tribulations as an Olympic athlete — and the dedication required to win a gold medal.
“Every single day I’m still learning,” Fields said, adding that he does more mountain bike riding these days. He’s also an avid snowboarder.
OVERCOMING OBSTACLES
“Cycling is a lot about resilience, about pushing forward, overcoming obstacles,” said CMU cycling director and head coach Patric Rostel, adding that the BMX community had to push hard for the American-born sport to be included in the Olympics.
That drive for Olympic status combined with the compelling backstory of Connor Fields’ perseverance fit with what they wanted to present at the CMU 25th anniversary, Rostel said.
“All that sounded right to us. His story fit right in. We’re trying to push forward, too, as a cycling team” he said, thanking the supporters who turned out for the anniversary celebration.
“The last time we had this was in 2019,” Rostel said, recalling pandemic postponements in recent years. “We had half the ballroom. This year, the whole ballroom.”
He said the event also enabled CMU student-athletes to experience the community support that Grand Junction has provided the cycling program through the 25-year history of CMU cycling.
From inauspicious beginnings, CMU cycling has compiled to a bevy of national championships in road biking, mountain biking, BMX racing, cyclocross and track racing
CMU cycling resumes its spring schedule with road racing — including the annual Maverick Classic on March 25-26 with a downtown criterium Saturday and a road race Sunday.
The collegiate road bikers will close the season at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road Nationals on May 5-7 in Albuquerque.