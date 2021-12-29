Three Mesa County residents have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, Mesa County Public Health reported Wednesday.
The cases include one teenager and two others under the age of 60, according to the MCHD.
These mark the first omicron cases in the county. Omicron has been present in the United States for weeks now. The first Colorado case was identified on the Front Range at the beginning of December.
Also on Wednesday, Mesa County recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases and a one-week positivity rate of 5.9%. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard notes that 50 residents are hospitalized, including one patient under 19. Of the hospitalizations recorded in the last two weeks, 85% of the patients were unvaccinated.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 459 people have died in Mesa County after testing positive for COVID-19 — about one death for every 340 residents.
MCPH spokesperson Stefany Busch told The Sentinel that the department is more prepared for this variant because of the delta variant, but there are still unknowns.
“With omicron, we know it seems to spread faster than the original virus, but aren’t yet sure how severe of illness it causes,” Busch said. “To be on the safe side, let’s do everything we can to reduce the spread and avoid further COVID-19 caused devastation in our community.”