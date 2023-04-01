Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Once-convicted killer released from jail

Verle Mangum

Verle James Mangum, once convicted in the double slaying of a Clifton woman and her daughter in 1996, has been set free.

That happened on Thursday after the Colorado Supreme Court rejected an appeal to reverse a district court judge’s order to dismiss the case against him.

Dan Rubinstein
Buy Now

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein at the Mesa County Justice Center

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred