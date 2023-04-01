Once-convicted killer released from jail

Verle James Mangum, once convicted in the double slaying of a Clifton woman and her daughter in 1996, has been set free.
That happened on Thursday after the Colorado Supreme Court rejected an appeal to reverse a district court judge’s order to dismiss the case against him.
All this has Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein up in arms over the entire matter, saying that the judge who oversaw the case, Ninth Judicial District Judge James Boyd, didn’t do his job correctly.
In 2019, Boyd overturned Mangum’s 2003 conviction on grounds of ineffective counsel in his defense, ordering a new trial. Still, he didn’t amend his mittimus, the court order to incarcerate a convicted felon, until March 7, 2022, three days after Mangum’s defense lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case on speedy trial issues. Although he ordered a new trial, Boyd never set a trial date.
Nearly three weeks later, Boyd dismissed the case on grounds that Mangum’s speedy trial rights had been violated, but Rubinstein says that six-month clock should have started when his mittimus was amended.
“Just because he ordered a new trial doesn’t mean the prior conviction was vacated,” Rubinstein said. “He never ordered the prior conviction vacated, which would trigger DOC (the Department of Corrections) to say, ‘OK. You’re no longer serving a sentence here. Get out.’ So in our view, the not-guilty plea hadn’t been reinstated yet because there’s still a conviction.”
Rubinstein appealed that decision, but in September 2022 the Colorado Court of Appeals rejected his argument, saying that clock actually started when Boyd ordered a new trial. Mangum continued to be held in jail pending the outcome of Rubinstein’s appeal to the high court. That court denied hearing the case on Monday, upholding the appeals court decision and Boyd’s ruling to dismiss the case.
As a result, no new charges can be filed against Mangum because of double-jeopardy issues. He initially had been convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. His sentence was life in prison without parole.
Mangum had been convicted of killing Janet Davis, 42, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jennifer. He was 17 at the time of the 1996 slayings. The Supreme Court has since ruled that such sentences are unconstitutional for crimes committed by juveniles, even if they are convicted after they become adults.
A year ago, Mangum was removed from a DOC facility and moved to the Mesa County Detention Center. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the now 44-year-old was released from the jail Thursday afternoon.
Part of Rubinstein’s consternation over the case is that Boyd allegedly failed to act on several prosecution motions until seven months after they were filed, including a new bond hearing and a motion to have the case returned to Mesa County courts. (The case was assigned to Boyd’s Garfield County courtroom because one of Mangum’s original defense attorneys, Richard Gurley, now is a Mesa County district judge, and all judges here recused themselves from hearing the case.)
Rubinstein said that’s particularly problematic because Boyd isn’t accountable to Mesa County voters, adding that there was no good reason for him to deny his motion to reassign the case to a district judge here.
As a result, an outside judge like Boyd has no accountability, Rubinstein said.
“We have no recourse for a judge who’s doing things wrong from another district,” he said. “The recourse we would normally have is during the election process to vote no to retain, and we don’t get to vote on Glenwood judges.”
He said a similar thing occurred when Tina Peters’ attorneys tried to get Judge Matthew Barrett to be deposed in a contempt-of-court case against the former clerk. That case was reassigned to an Eagle County judge because all Mesa County judges felt they had a conflict of interest.
That conflict, however, was resolved when the Supreme Court agreed with Barrett that he is not required to be deposed in that case, nor could he be called as a defense witness. Even though then Chief Justice Brian Boatright ordered it back to Mesa County courts, he didn’t reassign it to a local judge, meaning it remains under the jurisdiction of Fifth Judicial District Judge Paul Dunkleman.
Dunkleman is having to travel to Mesa County to hear the case, the next hearing for which is set for May 5.
That case is related to Peters’ recent felony conviction for obstructing government operations when she tried to block law enforcement from obtaining an iPad that she allegedly used to record proceedings in Barrett’s courtroom. At the time, Peters told Barrett she was not recording, which led to the contempt-of-court charge.