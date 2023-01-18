No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a large police incident that shut down Patterson Road between Seventh Street and 12th Street.
Westbound Patterson Road between Seventh Street and 12th Street was closed for more than two hours due to the incident and the ongoing investigation, police said.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers responded to the area of Patterson Road and Northern Way to reports of gunshots just after noon on Tuesday.
After arriving on-scene, police found several vehicles with bullet holes.
At about 1:30 p.m. a loud bang could be heard, followed soon after by a second bang. The two loud bangs were likely flashbang devices set off by law enforcement.
Michael C. Viegas, 29, was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County jail. Viegas was booked on the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder; Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer; Attempted Assault in the First Degree (F3), three counts; Criminal Mischief; Prohibited Use of Weapons (M1), 25 counts; Reckless Endangerment; Resisting Arrest.
No shots were fired by officers, police said.
Two clinics at the nearby St. Mary’s Medical Center campus, though not attached to the main hospital, were locked down, but those were later lifted.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including Grand Junction Police, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and and a SWAT team.
No other information was released about the person taken into custody or the incident.