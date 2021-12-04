Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 last Saturday, according to Grand Junction police, and a third person was arrested.
Starlyn Tait, 40, of Grand Junction, was arrested on two counts of vehicular assault while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, one count of reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence.
According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle rollover crash near mile marker 30 on I-70.
Police said Tait was driving westbound on I-70 from Horizon Drive and was upset after a fight with her boyfriend.
According to police, a witness said Tait’s car, a white sedan, went off the left side of the road and overcorrected, hitting another car. Both cars rolled off the roadway into a ditch on the north side of I-70. \Police said Tait believed she was traveling 80 miles per hour, and a witness estimated she was traveling about 100 miles per hour.
According to police, officers could smell alcohol on Tait’s person and believed she was not able to safely operate a vehicle based on field sobriety tests. Tait denied any drug or alcohol use.
Tait has two previous convictions for driving under the influence from 2001 and 2003, according to police.
The two people in the other car were transported to St. Mary’s hospital with what police described as “serious” injuries. No update on their condition was available Friday.
Tait is scheduled to appear in court for a return filing of charges Monday.