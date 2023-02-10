One of three people charged in connection with the death of an 86-year-old patient with Alzheimer’s at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care who had been left outside in 100-degree heat has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation Monday.

Jamie Johnston, 32, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Police said Johnston and another Cappella employee, Letticia Martinez, falsified records to make it seem like 86-year-old Hazel Place was being checked regularly.

Tags