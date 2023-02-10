One of three people charged in connection with the death of an 86-year-old patient with Alzheimer’s at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care who had been left outside in 100-degree heat has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years probation Monday.
Jamie Johnston, 32, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Police said Johnston and another Cappella employee, Letticia Martinez, falsified records to make it seem like 86-year-old Hazel Place was being checked regularly.
Place died June 14, 2021, after wandering into a courtyard at Cappella’s facility on 26½ Road, where she remained for six hours.
Place was supposed to be checked hourly. National Weather Service records from that day show a high temperature of 102 degrees.
Martinez pleaded guilty in December to caretaker neglect and negligent homicide, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and three years probation.
Another worker, Jenny Logan, was acquitted by a jury last Thursday after about 15 minutes of deliberation, the Associated Press reported.
“It is unbelievable that a jury of our peers would find Jenny Logan not guilty of failing to do her job when our mother with Alzheimer’s and dementia was left unattended for over six hours in 100-degree heat to die,” two of Place’s children, Donna Golden and Steve Place, said in a statement.
The three employees were arrested following an investigation by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Grand Junction Police Department.
Place was born and raised in Rifle, according to her obituary, and is survived by three children and their partners, and as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.