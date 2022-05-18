One dead after crashing truck into airplane Saturday By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email May 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print One man is dead after hitting an airplane with a truck Saturday at Grand Junction Regional Airport.According to police, GJPD officers responded to a report of a crash at the airport just after midnight on Saturday.Police found an unauthorized truck had entered the airport through a gate and crashed into a parked, unoccupied airplane.According to police, the adult male driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.Airport operations were not disrupted by the incident, police said.According to GJPD, the airplane in question was a private plane, and no information is being released about the condition of the plane.The identity of the driver has not been released. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the identity, as well as cause and manner of death.The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the incident. Representatives from the airport were not available for comment Tuesday. Facebook Twitter Email Print Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 55° 86° Wed Wednesday 86°/55° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:58:43 AM Sunset: 08:23:05 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 51° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/51° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:56 AM Sunset: 08:23:58 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 25 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low 51F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Fri 19% 41° 58° Fri Friday 58°/41° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 05:57:11 AM Sunset: 08:24:50 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 13% 43° 65° Sat Saturday 65°/43° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:56:28 AM Sunset: 08:25:41 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 49° 76° Sun Sunday 76°/49° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:55:46 AM Sunset: 08:26:32 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 21% 46° 72° Mon Monday 72°/46° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 05:55:06 AM Sunset: 08:27:22 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 54° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/54° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:54:28 AM Sunset: 08:28:12 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business