One man is dead after hitting an airplane with a truck Saturday at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

According to police, GJPD officers responded to a report of a crash at the airport just after midnight on Saturday.

Police found an unauthorized truck had entered the airport through a gate and crashed into a parked, unoccupied airplane.

According to police, the adult male driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airport operations were not disrupted by the incident, police said.

According to GJPD, the airplane in question was a private plane, and no information is being released about the condition of the plane.

The identity of the driver has not been released. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the identity, as well as cause and manner of death.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the incident. Representatives from the airport were not available for comment Tuesday.

