The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of White Avenue on Thursday night.
At 10:35 p.m. a call came into the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center from a reporting party who stated there had been shots fired at the address. Multiple gunshots were reported from within the apartment complex, and two people were seen leaving the address in an unknown vehicle.
Grand Junction Police Department officers and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded and established a perimeter around the building.
Law enforcement personnel began clearing the residence and located three people inside. They were unable to locate a suspect or any gunshot victims on scene or in the surrounding area.
At 10:46 p.m. a call came into the Communication Center from a reporting party at St. Mary’s Medical Center about a male gunshot victim who had been dropped off outside the hospital entrance.
A few minutes later, a second victim with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center, which prompted the hospital to be put on lockdown.
One of the victims was later pronounced dead. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity once proper notifications have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the scene is still being processed. Officers and deputies are actively interviewing witnesses and pursuing any leads.
If anyone has information about the events that unfolded, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.
HOUSE FIRE IN CLIFTON ON THURSDAY MORNING
Clifton Fire Protection District firefighters put out a house fire on Mesa Avenue on Thursday morning. The fire left three adults and one child displaced, but no one was injured.
A snake and a couple turtles were also rescued in the fire, according to Clifton Fire Chief Charles Balke.
Balke said a resident in the home woke up to the smell of smoke, evacuated the home and called 911. Dispatch also received several calls from others nearby who saw black smoke coming from the roof.
Clifton firefighters were first dispatched at 3:41 a.m. and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
“The cause is undetermined at this time but we believe it was accidental in nature,” Balke said.