An early morning fire claimed the life of one person in the 2900 block of Debra Street on Thursday.
Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a medical alarm activation at the address and when crews arrived on scene, the single-family home had heavy fire activity, a news release said.
Bystanders informed crews that a person was still inside. Crews began attacking the fire and searching the interior of the home. Firefighters entered the home and were able to locate a person that was confirmed to be deceased.
Crews were able to rescue a dog from the blaze, which was turned over to family members on scene.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Grand Junction Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control, scene safety, and will also be assisting with the investigation. A GJPD Victim Advocate responded to provide support for the family.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED BY CAR
A car struck and killed a man walking in the area of 28 3/4 Road and North Avenue Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the incident around 5:40 p.m., according to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department. The man died on scene and has not yet been identified.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. This comes a week after a cyclist in Orchard Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the area of U.S. 50 and Linden Avenue.