The pilot and sole occupant of a twin-engine plane that crashed northeast of Mesa on Monday is dead, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Denver Air Center that the center had lost contact and radar with a plane that was supposed to fly from Delta’s Blake Field airport to Rock Springs, Wyoming, in the area of Castle Peak southeast of De Beque.
Additionally, the Plateau Valley Fire District received calls Monday morning about an airplane that may have been going down.
CareFlight and Civil Air Patrol both mobilized. A search helicopter located the wreckage of the airplane on a hillside near Jerry Creek Reservoirs, northeast of Mesa.
The reservoirs, which are owned by the Ute Water District, were unaffected by the crash, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said.
The crash site is in a remote area, Phil Stratton of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, so two deputies were airlifted by helicopter to secure the scene, and a Colorado State Patrol trooper followed with Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn.
The pilot’s body was removed from the scene by helicopter Monday afternoon and is pending identification by the Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. Mesa County Search and Rescue also assisted with the incident.