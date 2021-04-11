Lily Haven Cook’s smiles left trails of happiness.
If you met her for even 30 seconds, you would never forget her, said Claudia Cook, Lily’s mother.
And there are many in the Grand Valley who won’t forget 10-year-old Lily.
Lily died April 1, wrapped in the arms and love of her parents in the neuro trauma unit of Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Lily’s story was featured in a Feb. 7 Lifestyle article in The Daily Sentinel.
For nearly six months Lily battled Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome (FIRES), in which a previously healthy child begins to have back-to-back seizures following a high fever or infection, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.
It is a rare syndrome affecting about 1 in a million children. In some cases, the seizures can be managed through medication.
But medication wasn’t effective for Lily, and her case of FIRES was the most severe the hospital’s physicians and FIRES researchers had ever seen, Cook said.
Lily had been a medically induced coma since Oct. 26, and her mother was at her side each day since Lily was flown to Salt Lake last fall from St. Mary’s Medical Center.
COVID-19 restrictions prevented Cook’s husband, Garrett, from being at the hospital until recently, and both were able to be with Lily when she died.
“Although she will always be in our hearts and thoughts, we are broken knowing she will never be in our arms again, see her smile or hear her laugh,” Cook wrote in an April 5 post to those in a Facebook group created last year for Lily.
Shortly before she died, the Cooks helped her 5-year-old sister, Zoey, record a video in which she could tell Lily that she loved her, missed her and say anything else she wanted.
Zoey knows her big sister is gone, but she still forgets and asks often about Lily, said Claudia Cook, who returned with her family — the Cooks also have a 9-month-old daughter, Addison — to Grand Junction on Thursday. “It’s like ripping of a Band-Aid over and over again.”
The Cooks are hopeful, however, that Lily’s life and battle will help researchers at Primary Children’s Hospital learn more about FIRES and in turn help other children.
“The way that I think about it is that someone is going to wake up and their kid is going to be Lily,” Claudia Cook said, recalling how she tucked Lily into bed the night before she woke up with seizures. “Tomorrow their life is going to be turned upside down.”
The Cooks plan to celebrate Lily’s life later this month with family and close friends, she said.
“I have no words to thank everybody for how much they’ve been doing for us,” she said.
The letters, cards and donations from people in the Grand Valley have helped so much and continue to do so as the family awaits the final bills from the hospital, she said.
Cook also is grateful for Garrett Cook’s coworkers at the U.S. Postal Service who donated days off to him so he could be with his family.
“Thank you to everyone that has followed Lily’s story, shared Lily’s story, and supported us through this horrendous time,” Claudia Cook wrote in her recent Facebook post. “We are breathing, existing and trying to adjust to life without Lily’s smile.”