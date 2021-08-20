A structure fire in the 300 block of Acoma Drive displaced two residents, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department.
The fire department responded to a report of a fire just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release, and confirmed a burning duplex once on the scene.
Fire Department crews entered the building, despite heavy smoke obscuring visibility, located the fire and extinguished it, according to the release.
Crews removed smoldering debris to make sure the fire did not start again, the release said.
GJFD public information officer Dirk Clingman said Thursday one half of the duplex had significant structural damage and the other half had significant smoke damage.
Clingman said in an email those issues should prevent the duplex from being occupied until they are fixed.
One occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Clingman said.
The fire department also found two dogs dead in the home, Clingman said.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, Clingman said, and it will be some time before more information is available.
The Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.