The season had barely started, and then it was over like a smash volley right into the net.
And that was that. Erica Skillicorn’s senior year of high school tennis was caught in COVID-19 lockdown.
She sent out a message to her Fruita Monument High School varsity teammates: “I’m proud of you and I’m glad I was your captain for a month.”
Team captain for a month. “It’s comical,” the 18-year-old said looking back.
But at the time, “she was devastated,” said her mom, Sharla Skillicorn. “She realized that her teammates needed a leader. She said the right thing even through tears.”
Fortunately, it wasn’t tears for Erica Skillicorn following her doubles match at the Elliott Tennis Center on Friday.
With her Fruita Monument tennis coach, Clint Davis, by her side and a 6-3, 6-4 win recorded in the first round of the Open Mixed Doubles bracket of the Western Slope Open, Skillicorn’s face was a smile.
“Erica is just a blast. She’s such a fun person. She has a great serve, a great forehand. She’s just really fun to play with. Just a really great person,” Davis said.
When it was clear that the high school girls tennis season was over, Davis had mentioned to Skillicorn that if they ever got the chance to play mixed doubles together, they should.
Davis tries to play in events with former players every year if he can, but Skillicorn wasn’t completely sure he was serious about playing doubles with her until she found out the tournament was actually happening and got a text. “Hey, do you still want to do mixed open?”
Yes, she definitely did.
“We had never played together before. I played with his older son last year,” Skillicorn said.
So they arranged a scrimmage against some other former Fruita Monument players “just so we could get our double dynamic down,” she said.
That dynamic was “kind of rusty at first, not going to lie,” Skillicorn said.
Both have been playing tennis — this summer Skillicorn coached kids in the Mesa County Tennis Program and participated in clinics, and Davis has been hitting with his sons and former Fruita players — but it takes some practice to get used to another player’s strategies and to combine talents, Skillicorn said.
Davis and Skillicorn knew they would face some tough competition in the Western Slope Open so they wanted to be ready and they wanted to have fun. However, taking the court together had additional meaning given how the high school girls tennis season ended.
“It’s real, I don’t know how to say it. It’s a bummer, but it’s heartbreaking for those seniors who had worked really, really hard and were primed for just an awesome finish to their careers in high school,” Davis said.
Playing doubles with Skillicorn is sort of that closer to the season that they never got, he said.
It’s “one last hurrah,” Skillicorn said with a laugh.
In the fall, she plans to attend Colorado Mesa University and study business and maybe do club tennis, “but I don’t know,” she said.
“I think I’m going to end it here,” she said, referring to her team tennis career. “It’s kind of hard to think about that.”
So shortly before the last game of the last set of the match, when Davis’ youngest son enthusiastically pointed out to his dad, “you’re winning!” Davis tempered things.
“It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about having fun and doing your best,” he replied.
It’s true, because when you walk out on the court, you really never know what’s going to happen, Skillicorn said.
But on Friday, it was racquet taps between games for Skillicorn and Davis. It was a “nice serve!” and then a “nice volley!” that went over the net to finish off point. It was a win.