More than 30 search-and- rescue volunteers with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spent two days looking for a lost hiker in Mee Canyon after a group of hikers saw smoke and heard a person yelling.
The 31-year-old hiker was found physically exhausted and dehydrated and told rescuers his 32-year-old friend fell into a canyon with his two dogs, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.
Rescue crews found the other man and discovered that he died in the fall, about 60 to 80 feet down a slick rock formation.
The two dogs were found with minor injuries. Mesa County Animal Services, with the help of the Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center and a CenturyLink helicopter, assisted in rescuing the dogs.
The two hikers were from out of state and had spent the last several weeks visiting national parks, the rescued hiker told deputies.
Earlier in the week, the two hikers got lost in Knowles Canyon with the two dogs. They reportedly had day packs with water and snacks, but no cellphone signal to call for help. The 32-year-old man fell in the canyon as the two were looking for help two and a half days into the hike.
Rescue crews estimated the other man hiked at least 10 to 15 miles before being found.
He hiked for another day and a half in the canyons between Glade Park and Rabbit Valley looking for help before starting the fire.
His decision to start the fire to signal for help ultimately saved his life, rescuers determined. The hikers that spotted the smoke were also using the Mee Canyon trail head, which up until Friday morning had been closed.
Had the other hikers decided not to use that trail, the individual might not have been found.
In order to get to the man, a helicopter flew crews into the canyon because of the remote location and rough terrain.
They spotted smoke and the man waving his arms as they neared the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins addressed the rescue at Monday’s COVID-19 community briefing and said it took responders 13 hours to complete the mission.
He asked for the community to be smarter when outdoor recreating.
“We’ve noticed an increase in rescues out in remote areas,” he said. “I realize as people try to get farther and farther away from others, they are going out farther away. The farther you go out, the longer it will take to get rescued.”
He said rescues such as these require a “great deal” of resources from the Sheriff’s Office, search-and-rescue volunteers or from the area fire departments that may be responding.
“If you do go and recreate, know where you are going and make sure someone else knows where you are going and when you are planning to be back,” he said. “Please don’t take risks that you’re not used to or trained for.”
Watkins added that he was concerned some of the pictures he’s seeing on social media of people on public lands doing things and behaving in a way that could lead to a rescue.
“Let’s not go take chances in areas where we shouldn’t,” he added.