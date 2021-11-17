The Grand Junction City Council agreed Monday to move forward with an option for redeveloping Fourth and Fifth streets downtown that keeps the streets as one-way traffic.
Bohannan Huston, a consulting firm headquartered in Albuquerque, conducted a feasibility study on Fourth and Fifth streets from North Avenue south to Pitkin Avenue, particularly focused on whether one-way traffic or two-way traffic would be better, and found the public favored a one-way option that included narrowing traffic, separating bike lanes from the roadway and expanding sidewalks.
From a staff perspective, Public Works Director Trent Prall said he was nervous about a two-way option, and he thought one-way streets would be able to handle a larger volume of traffic.
Council Member Anna Stout said she still supports the two-way traffic option, but she’ll go with the crowd because it seems like it will be relatively easy to convert the roads to two-way traffic in the future if the city decides to go that route.
The project could be built out fully or phased in.
“I’m not one for kicking the can down the road but you do have that option,” Prall said.
The city has budgeted $700,000 for the project in 2022 and $750,000 for the two following years.
Council Member Dennis Simpson asked why the city isn’t just doing the whole project next year.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city having money committed to the project, plus the project’s timing, means the city is in a good position to get funding from other sources such as grants, and can also make the bidding process more competitive.
In other business, council directed city staff to move forward and work on a contract for a public/private partnership between Grand Junction and ITC Broadband to provide fiberoptic Internet service in the city using infrastructure built in the public right-of-way.
“I look at this as very similar to a utility,” Stout said, saying the COVID-19 pandemic showed the necessity for good internet service.
Simpson said he was concerned the partnership could lead to rates increasing.
Council Member Abe Herman disagreed, saying bringing in a new provider and increasing competition would be good for the industry.