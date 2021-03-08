The District 51 Board of Education received updates on online learning and remediation plans at last week’s school board meeting.
School District 51 has two online options: D51 Online, the virtual-only alternative to in-person learning, and Grand River Academy, a hybrid school.
The district sent out a survey about the future of online learning in January. Of the 424 families that responded, 356 families — representing 594 students — said they want an online option for next school year.
“Grand River students do most of their learning online but attend school at the GRA building at least once a week,” the district wrote in a news release. “Having an in-person connection at least once a week increases success in an online program.”
The board also learned that there’s an expected 5% increase districtwide in high school seniors who could be off-track to graduate, the release said.
The district said staff will meet with those students to work on credit recovery and graduation plans.
The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 16 at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St. This is a business meeting, so there will be an opportunity for audience comments.
COVID-19 UPDATE
While District 51 had three fewer confirmed active COVID-19 students among those last week than the previous one, active quarantines grew to 192 on March 4, the most recent data available, 30 more than the previous week, according to the District 51 COVID-19 data dashboard.
Thirty-two of 243 students at Scenic Elementary School, 451 W. Scenic Drive, are quarantined. That 13.2% is the highest rate in the district.
The good news is that fewer staff members are confirmed positive and in quarantine than in weeks past.
Five staff members are confirmed positive and 14 are in quarantine.
For Colorado Mesa University, 41 cases have been confirmed positive in the past two weeks, according to its COVID-19 data dashboard. Only four of CMU’s 174 quarantine and isolation beds are in use.