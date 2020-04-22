Almost half of Sentinel readers haven’t received a stimulus check related to the COVID-19 outbreak and those who have are either using it on necessities or saving it, according to the latest poll at gjsentinel.com.
The poll asks what readers are spending their stimulus checks on, and the largest response by far was from those who have yet to receive a check or direct deposit at 45%.
Roughly 20% of readers are spending their funds on necessities and 18% are saving it. Charities and local businesses each drew 7% of votes.
The poll remains open until Saturday night, so there’s still time to cast your vote.
