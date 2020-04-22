Christopher Tomlinson

The parking lot is nearly empty at the Shoppes on Orchard Mesa along U.S. Highway 50. The center includes a gym, a nail salon, a barbershop and multiple restaurants. {span class=”Fid_17”}According to figures compiled by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, nearly 5,800 workers in the six-county region filed for unemployment benefits during March, the bulk of which occurred{/span} {span class=”Fid_17”}in the final week ending{/span} {span class=”Fid_17”}March 28.{/span}