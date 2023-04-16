Open air: Get outside for live music in the Grand Valley

Dave Goe didn’t get tickets to see DJ Snoopadelic.
The April day of the concert he just happened to drive by Las Colonias Amphitheater while Snoop Dogg was performing his DJ show and “it just looked like the most fun party,” he said.
He immediately decided that no matter what musician local promoter R&B Sound Reinforcement brought in for its 2023 barbecue show, he was going to be there.
“I did get tickets for Ice Cube. … Total FOMO (fear of missing out),” he said with a laugh. “I was really on top of when the sale came out.”
Goe is the community engagement manager for Downtown Grand Junction and a member of local band Valley Curse. He is an avid music fan and wrote a music column for The Daily Sentinel for a number of years.
Along with making sure he would be in on the party with Ice Cube on Saturday, April 22, at the amphitheater, there are plenty of other upcoming concerts he has his eye on as live shows outside begin in earnest.
The warmth that swept into the Grand Valley last week brought with it an earnest itch to get outside, and the timing couldn’t be better as far as outside concerts are concerned.
Along with the aforementioned start to the amphitheater’s season with Ice Cube — there are 14 events so far on that venue’s schedule — the Palisade Bluegrass Bash will offer four free nights of live music with 20 bluegrass acts on four stages, two of those stages outside. The Bluegrass Bash will be Thursday through Sunday, April 20–23, in the Palisade area.
And coming up on the first weekend in May is Grand Junction Rides & Vibes, an event that marries mountain bike racing and music festival.
Given his affiliation with Downtown Grand Junction, Goe of course is partial to this Main Street event set for May 5–6 with two stages and 11 bands, seven of those local.
“I think this year we did a really good job of balancing our budget and getting good bands for both nights,” Goe said of Ride & Vibes’ headliners, The Expendables and Flobots.
Goe said fans of Dirty Heads will like The Expendables, which has a reggae to surf rock sound. “It’s good outdoor beer-drinking music to be honest.” (Side note: Dirty Heads plays the amphitheater on June 29.)
Goe listened to a few of The Expendables’ albums recently to give himself a refresher course and it was a reminder — “these are so good,” he said.
He’s not as familiar with the Flobots, a Colorado alternative, hip hop band with the 2008 hit single “Handlebars.”
“For whatever reason, that song went totally, I guess, viral,” Goe said.
The openers for those headliners are Christian Lopez — “alternative, country, rock … accessible music” — and Lost Terra that features Chase Martinez, a Nashville music producer who has ties to Grand Junction, Goe said.
“It was kind of cool to put those pieces together,” he said.
Goe will likely be at Rides & Vibes to take it all in, while keeping an eye on the amphitheater’s schedule and the local music scene.
He also is planning to pick up tickets to see Incubus on Aug. 29.
“That one is going to be fun,” he said, recalling how he used to listen to the album “Morning View” on repeat while he was in high school. “I am very much excited to see them.”
MUSIC GOES OUTSIDE!
Get your calendar out. Here is some of what is coming your way for live music on outdoor stages around the Grand Valley in the coming weeks through June (and a little beyond for some concert series).
LAS COLONIAS AMPHITHEATER SEASON
These are the music concerts scheduled for the amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Go to theampgj.com or facebook.com/ampatlascoloniaspark for new show announcements.
All tickets at ticketmaster.com.
• April 22 — Ice Cube
• May 12 — Flo Rida
• May 28 — Michael Franti and Spearhead
• June 10 — Dwight Yoakam
• June 29 — Dirty Heads
• July 8 — Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler
• July 17 — Old Crow Medicine Show
• July 22 — Little Feat
• July 30 — Motionless in White & In This Moment.
• Aug. 4 — Greensky Bluegrass.
• Aug. 18 — Billy Currington.
• Aug. 29 — Incubus
• Sept. 16 — Kip Moore
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH
From April 20–23, hear bluegrass from four stages in the Palisade area.
The Cider Stage at Talbott’s Cider Co. and Brew Stage at Palisade Brewing Co. are outside. The Happy Camper Stage at Delroco Cellars and Livery Stage at Palisade Livery Saloon are inside.
Among the bands that will play at this free event are Wood Belly, Chain Station, Clay Street Unit and the Grand Valley’s own Still House String Band and Stray Grass.
For full lineup, schedule and maps, go to palisadebluegrass.com and facebook.com/PalisadeBluegrassBash.
GRAND JUNCTION RIDES & VIBES
The free music festival side of this event will feature two stages in downtown Grand Junction on May 5–6.
The Expendables and Flobots are the headliners with openers Christian Lopez and Lost Terra.
The local bands that will play at this festival are Peach Street Revival, High Speed Dub, El Camino Burnout, Big Dominguez, Kid Caravan, Izzy Burns and Lost Junction Band.
MUSIC IN THE GRAPEVINES
This outdoor concert series organized by the Art Center Guild and supports the Art Center of Western Colorado.
The concerts start at 7 p.m. at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway. Gates open at 6 p.m.
• May 23 — Stray Grass
• June 20 — Exit 42
• July 18 — Wild Flight
• Aug. 15 — Still House String Band
• Sept. 6 — Stray Grass
Tickets for each concert cost $15 in advance at artcenterguild.org, The Art Center or Two Rivers Winery tasting room. Tickets cost $20 at the gate.
Info: artcenterguild.org.
COLORADO RIVERFRONT CONCERT SERIES
This is the 25th year for this concert series that raises funds for the Colorado Riverfront Trail.
Both concerts will start at 7 p.m. at the James M. Robb — Colorado River State Park in Fruita. Gates open at 6 p.m.
• June 2 — Tab Benoit with special guest Matt Andersen
• Aug. 12 — The Bellamy Brothers (special guest TBA)
Tickets for each concert cost $7.50 (plus fees) at universe.com.
Info: oneriverfront.org/concerts/.
BAND IN THE BARREL
This music series is offered at Restoration Vineyards with two seatings — 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — for each date. Reservations will be taken for those seatings beginning May 1.
• May 27 — Neon Sky Band
• June 3 — Pint & A Half
• June 10 — Jeff Plankerhorn
• June 17 — Goldpine
• June 24 — Hip Replacements
Go to restorationvineyards.com to view additional dates and music acts for this series that continues into October.
THURSDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES
All concerts are free and start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in Fruita Civic Center Park.
• June 8 — The Drunken Hearts
• June 15 — Wave 11
• June 22 — Goodman Band
• June 29 — The Centennial Band
• July 6 — Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers
• July 13 — Hooks & The Huckleberries
• July 20 — Alastair Greene Band
• July 27 — Dave Jordan & The NIA
• Aug. 3 — Gunny Grand String Band
• Aug. 10 — Frank Bregar Orchestra
NIGHTVISION 2023
This Christian music festival will be June 9–10 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Advance general admission tickets for adults are $50 per day or $80 for both days at universe.com/NightVision2023. Ticket prices go up May 30.
June 9 lineup:
• Phil Wickham
• Newsboys
• Unspoken
• Ryan Stevenson
• Tasha Layton
June 10 lineup:
• TobyMac
• Big Daddy Weave
• Jordan Feliz
• Katy Nichole
• Jon Reddick
Info: facebook.com/NightVisionFest.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS & ROOTS
This music festival will be June 9–11 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
Single day passes range from $60–$80, and three-day passes cost $170.
June 9 bands:
• Pick & Howl
• Rapidgrass
• Big Richard
June 10 bands:
• Lizzie No
• Armchair Boogie
• Fireside Collective
• Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass ft. The Hillbenders
June 11 bands:
• Stillhouse Junkies
• Goodnight Texas
• Michael Cleaveland & Flamekeeper
• The Lone Bellow
Info: palisademusic.com/.
COUNTRY JAM
This country music festival will be June 22–24 at Country Jam Ranch in Mack.
The headliners are Jason Aldean on June 22, Blake Shelton on June 23 and Cody Johnson on June 24.
A full music lineup and information about passes can be found at countryjam.com.
FESTIVAL MUSIC
Southwest Arbor Fest
When & Where: April 22 at Lincoln Park
On the Stage: James Williams & The Faith Peddlers, Danny Morales
Cinco de Mayo
When & Where: May 6 at Las Colonias Amphitheater
On the Stage: Latin Knights Band, ALTO — A Lifetime to Overcome
Grand Valley Highland Games
When & Where: May 12–14 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds
On the Stage: Wicked Tinkers, Celtica Nova (pipe and drum bands, of course)
Fruita Fat Tire Festival
When & Where: May 12–14 in downtown Fruita
On the Stage: Wowzers, Wave 11, The One Takers, Whiskey Stomp.
Grand Valley River Fest
When & Where: May 13 at Las Colonias Park
On the Stage: Tim & Richard, Ruby Horsethief, Stray Grass
Info: grandvalleyriverfest.com
Mike The Headless Chicken Festival
When & Where: June 2–3, downtown Fruita
On the Stage: Kid Caravan, The Oxymorons, Joey Rowland and Gerry Goodman, Tucker Rose, Gunny Grand String Band, Augie Meyers & Los Texmaniacs.