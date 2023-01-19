The trial of 21-year-old Brian Cohee, accused of murdering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021, has officially begun with the seating of a jury and opening statements from the prosecution and defense.
Cohee’s mother called 911 and reported finding what appeared to be a human head in a bag in March, 2021. Cohee then told police the head belonged to Barnes and that Cohee had murdered Barnes on Feb. 27, 2021.
Cohee entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity last January.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
“People don’t hide what they don’t perceive to be wrong,” Senior Trial Deputy District Attorney Michael Fisher said multiple times during his opening statement.
Fisher contended Cohee planned and executed the murder, and then tried to hide the body, in cold blood.
“Brian Cohee had a generalized plan to kill a person, preferably a homeless person,” Fisher said, arguing the planning meant Cohee was not in a frenzy when he killed Barnes.
“What happened on February 27th was a tsunami where the turmoil in Mr. Cohee’s mind met with the world outside,” Deputy State Public Defender Jennifer Gregory said in her opening statement.
Gregory said Barnes “bore the brunt of that tsunami.”
Gregory said Cohee’s mental illnesses distorted his perception of reality to the point that he didn’t know what he was doing.
Fisher pointed out Cohee’s mother found a bag containing Barnes’s head and other body parts in Cohee’s closet.
“He thought about how he would do, it he planned how he would do it, he prepared to do it,” Fisher said, saying Cohee had been planning the murder for about six months.
Fisher referenced an incident prior to the murder in which Cohee’s parents confiscated a tool kit he had put together to commit a murder, which caused Cohee to have to change his plan.
Cohee was prepared with coveralls, masks and a knife when he set out to kill Barnes, Fisher said.
Cohee has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and major depressive disorder, Gregory said.
Those conditions can make people more vulnerable to things like stress that can distort what’s going on in their minds.
Autism can also lead to things like rigid thinking and being more likely to lose control of emotions, Gregory said. Cohee’s autism led to a restricted interest in anatomy, psychology and criminology.
His autism fueled the interest and his major depressive disorder pushed him to the darker side of that interest, Gregory said.
Cohee was paranoid and was found sleeping with a knife for protection because he thought people were out to get him and there were eyeballs in the trees outside, Gregory said.
“He didn’t always feel like this, but when he did it would consume his thought,” Gregory said.
Gregory said Cohee’s mental illnesses didn’t go away with therapy and medication.
Cohee targeted Barnes because Barnes was homeless, Fisher said.
“He was targeted because Brian Cohee thought he would not be missed,” Fisher said. “But he was missed.”
Cohee took Barnes’s wallet and removed Barnes’s head and hands and hid them in his closet, Fisher said.
Fisher said Cohee also took Barnes’s body to the Blue Heron boat ramp and put the rest of Barnes’s body into the river, an incident in which Cohee couldn’t get his car back up off the ramp and wound up with his car in the Colorado River.
Witnesses including a grandfather and grandson who picked Cohee up from the boat ramp after he got his car stuck said Cohee appeared calm and in-control, Fisher said.
Fisher played footage of Cohee telling a Sheriff’s Deputy he had murdered Barnes because he had “always wondered what murder felt like.”
The evidence will show at the time of the murder, Cohee did not know murder was wrong, Gregory said. He knew he could get in trouble, but couldn’t explain why.