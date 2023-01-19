Brian Cohee II

The trial of 21-year-old Brian Cohee, accused of murdering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in early 2021, has officially begun with the seating of a jury and opening statements from the prosecution and defense.

Cohee’s mother called 911 and reported finding what appeared to be a human head in a bag in March, 2021. Cohee then told police the head belonged to Barnes and that Cohee had murdered Barnes on Feb. 27, 2021.

