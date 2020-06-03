With over 700 votes early in the week, respondents to the latest web poll — which asks: “Following the death of George Floyd and the arrest of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murder, are the protests taking place in many cities around the country justified?” — feel that the protesters have valid reasons to assemble.
Just more than half (51%) of those who voted said the protests are very justified and another 10% said they are somewhat justified.
Conversely, 31% said the protests are very unjustified and 5% say the protests are somewhat unjustified. The remaining 3% of voters are indifferent.
The poll remains open through Saturday, so head to gjsentinel.com to vote. You can cast your vote by finding the poll in the right rail of the homepage.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
PROTEST COVERAGE
To see a story, photos and videos of some of the protests taking place in the Grand Valley, head to gjsentinel.com.