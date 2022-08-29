The Mesa County Opioid Response Group has plans to increase its community outreach efforts as opioid-related deaths continue to climb each year.
Overdose deaths increased by 26.5% in the state this year, making Colorado the 13th-highest in the nation, according to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Lyndall Young, a response group facilitator, wants the public to understand that the current opioid epidemic puts everyone at risk.
“The opioid crisis is not just in Denver, it’s not just in New York or California, it’s happening in a very real way right here in Mesa County. Fentanyl is so readily available, and it’s killing a lot of people. Public awareness is more important than ever,” Young said.
Young’s group hopes to spread awareness about opioids, particularly fentanyl and how to detect the presence of it.
“What we want to do is educate, not just those affected by opioids, but for the general public to understand this epidemic. Everyone is at risk. Children, college students, everyone. It could easily affect your life, so the public needs to be aware of what is going on and that there is help out there,” Trudy Fogg said.
Frogg is a member of New Seasons Grand Junction Treatment Center, which is a partner of Young’s group.
St. Mary’s Medical Center will partner with the group for International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, when 1,913 flags are displayed at Lincoln Park “in remembrance of the Colorado lives lost to drug overdose in 2021,” a press release said.
Of the flags, 48 will be white rather than purple to signify Mesa County’s cases of opioid-related deaths.
The Opioid Response Group and St. Mary’s Medical Center also plan to provide resources that “can help individuals and families dealing with drug dependence.”
In addition to flags, the group will host a resource table from 8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. at Lincoln Park, as well as an outreach table from 1-3 p.m. that same day at Colorado Mesa University.