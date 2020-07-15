After the success of local farmers markets in recent weeks, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr hopes to have some version of the Palisade Peach Festival this year.
“Based on our recommendations, if we can all work within the guidelines, I think we can do it,” he said.
Scheduled for Aug. 13-15, no official decisions have been made regarding the 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival.
Kuhr believes there may be opportunities to host some of the outdoor races and staged events. His main concern regards indoor activities but he expected new guidelines for outdoor gatherings to be released by the Board of Health today to help clear things up.
“Farmers markets have been very successful and well-run this summer and we don’t see an event like Peach Fest being much different,” Kuhr said.
Large events and mass gatherings that involve more than 50 people, and have a likelihood of attracting visitors from outside the local community, must remain closed, according to the Mesa County Public Health safer-at-home guidelines.
Applications to expand the current capacity must be submitted to Mesa County Public Health with a commitment to implement certain social distancing and cleaning practices such as a cap of no more than 175 people in a confined indoor space at any given time.
Mesa County Public Health approved School District 51’s outdoor senior graduations last month, which were held at Suplizio Field over the weekend.
In an email sent to Palisade Chamber of Commerce members on Tuesday, Palisade Chamber of Commerce Director-at-Large Adam Keen said Peach Festival has yet to get approval from Mesa County Public Health.
“We are planning to move forward with an alternative event to highlight our local business and bring people to our great community,” he wrote.
The email asked members of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce several questions on their ability and willingness to participate in an alternative event that weekend.