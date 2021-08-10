Two separate sections of Orchard Avenue will be closed to through traffic this month, with one closure extending into September. There are detours along side streets for both closures.
Colorado Mesa University has been constructing a new baseball stadium next to Orchard Avenue and is taking the opportunity to repair some utilities in the road between Cannell Avenue and 10th Street. It is also doing work on an eastbound turn lane.
That closure is anticipated to be completed in late September. The stadium will be finished in spring of next year.
The other closure is between Sixth and Third streets, with Xcel Energy closing Orchard Avenue as part of a gas line replacement project. It should be completed later this month.
That closure was between Sixth and Fifth streets on Monday, but closures will be implemented between Seventh and Third streets as work progresses.
For both projects, resident access will be provided and a detour route is in place.