The Mesa County Coroner's Office has identified two people who died in a home fire in Orchard Mesa earlier this week.Vivian Harris, 71, and Kevin Wilson, 57, both lived at the home, located at the 2800 block of Carter Lane, which caught fire Tuesday night.The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, and found Harris deceased at the scene. Wilson was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.Both died from thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office, and both deaths were ruled accidents.The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the investigation.