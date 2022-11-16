The murky future of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool gained little clarity following a discussion at Tuesday night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting at R-5 High School.
Superintendent Brian Hill provided a presentation of past contracts and statements to elaborate on the school district’s role in owning or operating the pool. The city of Grand Junction, Mesa County and District 51 have all been responsible in some capacity for the pool throughout its history, which has created contention between the entities over who is responsible for the facility’s fate.
“I just want the community to be aware that there’s no vote or any kind of decision being made tonight about the pool,” said Board President Andrea Haitz. “This is just information that you all have been working hard on collecting so that everybody can have a clear and factual idea of the progression and timeline of what’s happened so we can make the best decisions possible.”
The discussion follows a breakdown in negotiations between the school district, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County. The three entities combined to fund operations of the pool and have been in talks on how to keep the facility running.
The pool was at one point set for demolition, as the district had completed a new Orchard Mesa Middle School and a ballot measure that would have funded repairs to the facility had failed. The district had at the time intended to demolish the facility, or transfer it to the city or county to run.
A 2018 study said the pool needed $2.4 million worth of work, a number that is expected to be higher now in 2022. The city of Grand Junction had been set to move forward with the deferred maintenance to keep the pool running, going so far as to approve a contract Sept. 7 for the design and engineering work for the maintenance and other improvements in the pool facility.
However, according to city officials, that project couldn’t go forward without buy-in and funding from the the county and school district. Mesa County proposed that all three sides contribute $800,000 to the effort in exchange for handing off future obligations to funding it.
The school district, however, balked at a monetary contribution, proposing a land swap instead that was rejected by the city. The school district has consistently maintained that it is not and has never been an equal funding partner in the arrangement with the city and county, with board member Kari Sholtes telling the Daily Sentinel that the district doesn’t want to reward the city for “failing to maintain the pool.”
“We were willing (to contribute financially to the pool) years ago, we set aside the money for them, but they didn’t take that money, so we put it into Grand Junction High School,” Sholtes said.
The original agreement between the school district, city and county happened in 1982. In that contract, the district agreed to provide the necessary land for the pool, building and related parking, with the city designated as the fiscal agent for both the construction and operation of the pool. The city and county were designated as joint owners of the pool.
That agreement was modified and amended a handful of times in the years since, which Hill detailed in his presentation.
In 1987, the agreement was reviewed and ultimately extended by the Grand Junction City Council, Mesa County commissioners and the school board, with the district agreeing to assume all electrical costs. The agreement was reviewed and extended a third time by the city and county in 2002, with the city and county continuing its commitment to pay for every subsidy outside of electricity.
Beginning in 2010, the county decided it would no longer participate in funding the pool, but the old agreements were never terminated and the county recently reconsidered its position, agreeing to fund the pool on the condition that the established older agreements be reinstated and amended.
A new agreement the three parties entered in 2014 authorized the foundation of a “pool board”, a committee to provide policy direction relating to the funding and management of the pool. This committee was to be comprised of one member each of the school board, city council and county board of commissioners. This agreement included a mandatory update every five years.
The new Orchard Mesa Middle School opened in the autumn of 2019. Part of the school district’s budget for the school’s construction was the abatement and demolition of the old Orchard Mesa Middle School, the gym and the pool.
In early 2020, then-Board President Tom Parrish wrote a letter to the city asking to be released from any financial obligations to the pool, as the district’s lone contractual role was to provide the property and cover utilities such as the electricity. Parrish and the board’s hope at the time was to cease any involvement with the pool in 2021.
“While we do not want to be in the business of operating a pool on an ongoing basis, we are willing to divest our interests in the pool by giving it to the city of Grand Junction. We will then contribute the cost of the planned demolition and abatement for the pool building (approximately $547,000) to the city council to be applied toward the needed repairs,” Parrish wrote.
“As an alternative proposal, D51 would continue our annual contribution of nearly $40,000, through the spring of 2021, for operation of the pool facility. This will give the city and county another opportunity to find some other means to fund improvements and continued operation of the pool. If the city and/or county chooses to close the pool, District 51 will complete our obligations under the 2014 agreement and dispose of the property.”
Following Hill’s presentation, the board briefly discussed where things stood with the pool talks, with Haitz stating the district had no interest in taking over operations of the pool from the city or putting up the millions required to modernize the facility.
Board Vice President Angela Lema questioned the city’s fulfillment of its maintenance obligations given the backlog of work needed for the facility and Haitz questioned where things stood with the earlier offer of contributing around $500,000 to the project in lieu of paying the demolition costs on the building.
District officials said that money was never officially earmarked and has since been moved elsewhere.
A number of residents gathered at the meeting to comment on the pool’s future, but public comments ran beyond The Daily Sentinel’s press time.
Further coverage will appear in Thursday’s edition. An executive session regarding the issues at Stocker Stadium and the Orchard Mesa Pool was also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.