The murky future of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool gained little clarity following a discussion at Tuesday night’s Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education meeting at R-5 High School.

Superintendent Brian Hill provided a presentation of past contracts and statements to elaborate on the school district’s role in owning or operating the pool. The city of Grand Junction, Mesa County and District 51 have all been responsible in some capacity for the pool throughout its history, which has created contention between the entities over who is responsible for the facility’s fate.