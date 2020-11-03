The Orchard Mesa Pool was briefly out of commission early this week after an electrical component failed Saturday evening.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said a relay, which provides electricity to the pool’s pump, went down. The part was nearly 40 years old, he said.
“The relay was original from 1983, and it worked for all this time until Saturday night,” Sherbenou said.
A replacement part was found locally, which limited the amount of time the pool had to be closed. It will cost the city about $1,000. He said they expect to be open to the public again by today.
“Things are proceeding well,” Sherbenou said. “We’re lucky that we had the part here in town. So we plan to open back up (today), but it does depend on the successful installation of this new relay.”
The pool’s entire electrical system was to be replaced, Sherbenou said, after a 2018 feasibility study found a need for $2.4 million in repairs. That money, plus an additional $1.4 million to convert the pool into a satellite Community Center, was included in the 2019 ballot measure, which voters rejected.
In January, the pool board discussed options for funding the repairs or demolishing the pool. No final decision was made.
Sherbenou said he had worked in a system with a similarly aged pool in Montrose. He said users should expect this recent situation to recur as the older parts begin failing.
The three organizations that contribute money toward the pool’s operations have all agreed to continue funding it through 2021.
However, no further meetings have taken place to determine a long-term plan for the Orchard Mesa Pool.
“We’re still in that holding pattern of being funded through 2021, but no resolution beyond that,” Sherbenou said.