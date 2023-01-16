The Orchard Mesa Pool reopened today after the heat exchanger in the boiler was repaired.
The pool has been closed since November 14 when the boiler, which is used to heat the pool, stopped working.
Since the pool was closed, the city and repair contractors conducted several fixes to fittings, thermostats, valves, and sensors but none of those fixes resulted in the boiler working.
After one repair, the boiler was firing and heating but because of a leaking heat exchanger, it would not run well enough to heat the pool.
City officials contemplated a full boiler replacement but the lead time was well beyond the time it has taken to fix the boiler.
The new heat exchanger now is able to have the boiler heat the pool and raise the temperature of the water for it to be warm enough for pool users.
The total cost for all parts and labor is expected to be about $15,000, a press release said.
