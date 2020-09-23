Orchard Mesa Pool will be reopening Monday after having been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department was able to reopen the Lincoln Park Pool in late June, but decided to keep Orchard Mesa closed until the end of the outdoor pool season, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“We planned for the last several months to make that transition from Lincoln Park pool to Orchard Mesa pool and we did extend the Lincoln Park pool season,” Sherbenou said. “We typically close after Labor Day and we’re keeping the Lincoln Park pool open for most of September.”
Lincoln Park pool will close at the end of this upcoming weekend and Orchard Mesa will open again on Monday, Sept. 28. The Lincoln Park pool will be open Saturday, Oct. 3, for its annual Dog Days of Summer event in which the pool is opened for dogs.
Sherbenou said restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic will be similar to what was done at the Lincoln Park pool over the summer. The Orchard Mesa pool will have its capacity limited by half, to 160 people. He said masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged. However, with Mesa County being approved for its next phase of reopening, Sherbenou said they will be able to open features like the diving boards and slide. He said social distancing in the line will be required and staff will sanitize those features frequently.
“Similar to what we did at Lincoln Park pool this past summer in terms of encouraging social distancing and requiring masks when people are not swimming,” Sherbenou said. “Especially because it is an indoor facility, people will need to wear masks when they are inside.”
Lap swimmers will continue to reserve lanes, as had been the practice over the summer. Sherbenou said they will be able to provide swim lessons again with some modifications.
“Swim lessons are such a need in our community,” Sherbenou said. “It’s always a need with all the canals that we have in our community, but also with the river park and increased access to the river, it’s critically important that kids learn how to swim.”
While the pool had been closed for several months, Sherbenou said that will not affect the agreement between Grand Junction, Mesa County and School District 51 to fund operations through 2021.
The Pool Board, which consists of representatives of those three entities, has not met since last winter when it discussed whether to close the pool permanently or fund more than $2 million in repairs. At the time, they agreed to a short-term funding plan and to revisit the issue at a later date.