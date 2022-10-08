Orchard Mesa water plant to come online this month By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 8, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 3 Scott Crabtree/The Daily SentinelThe Orchard Mesa Irrigation District’s Vinelands Power Plant was built to replace the old Grand Valley Power Plant, located on the same site, which was built in 1932. Scott Crabtree Workers deal with muddy conditions as they prepare the plant to go live later this month. Scott Crabtree vineland hydro plant Scott Crabtree Facebook Twitter Email Print The Orchard Mesa Irrigation District’s Vinelands Power Plant is expected to come online later this month, the district announced on Facebook last week.The plant is being built to replace the old Grand Valley Power Plant, located on the same site, which was built in 1932.Previous estimates for the plant, which is being built via an effort from the district and Grand Valley Water Users Association, put the cost at about $10 million.The plant, the metal building on the left, is shown next to the previous plant and the pumphouse, which was built in 1910. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags District Power Plant Building Industry Botany Plant Irrigation Orchard Grand Valley Mesa Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 47° 76° Fri Friday 76°/47° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:16:13 AM Sunset: 06:47:08 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 49° 77° Sat Saturday 77°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 47° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/47° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 48° 75° Mon Monday 75°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 7% 47° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/47° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM Sunset: 06:41:02 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 23% 44° 66° Wed Wednesday 66°/44° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 06:39:32 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 45° 70° Thu Thursday 70°/45° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM Sunset: 06:38:03 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business