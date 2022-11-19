Tanner Denton spent plenty of time on the diamond at Suplizio Field as a member of Central Grand Junction High School’s baseball team from 2009-2011. Baseball was one of the most important things to him in his life.
After he died in a car accident in 2016 at the age of 23, his celebration of life service was held at Suplizio Field in memory of one of his greatest passions.
On Friday afternoon, another celebration of his life was held at the stadium, but this time, it felt more like a true celebration, as it was a chance to acknowledge the 122 people Denton positively impacted — and, in some cases, saved — through the donation of his eyes, organs and tissue.
In addition to his love for baseball, Denton was fascinated by organ, eye and tissue donation, so he not only registered as an organ donor when he received his driver’s license but was also vocal about the importance of such a choice.
Two people’s lives were saved by receiving Denton’s kidneys. A woman in Ireland was able to restore her vision after receiving his corneas. Some of the recipients of his tissue were able to use their improved mobility to play sports they love, including baseball.
“We’ve kind of come full circle into a much happier, better, amazing celebration of his life again,” said Denton’s mother, Allison Vogel, at Friday’s ceremony where they put the finishing touches on a floragraph, a floral image of Denton that will be on display on the Donor Alliance’s Donate Life float at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 2.
Denton will be Colorado’s representative on the float, which will feature a floragraph of an organ, eye and tissue donor from each U.S. state. Denton approached Donor Alliance after she attended the Tournament of Roses Parade last year and watched the Donate Life float cruise by, telling their representatives about her son’s story and legacy.
“We knew the importance of (organ, eye and tissue donation) to him, so it was important to me to continue on with that message after he was gone,” Vogel said.
“Being able to be an advocate for life with Donor Alliance was huge in my healing journey. Knowing he had saved the lives of other people was the bright spot in my darkest day. A couple of years ago, I connected with one of his kidney recipients here at the ballfield. They came over here for the Rockies’ Donate Life event, so just meeting him and his wife, it means the world to me. It’s something I want to keep talking about. I want to keep getting the message out there for people to register as donors.”
Vogel grew up in a family that religiously watched the Tournament of Roses Parade on TV each New Year’s Day. She’s going to be in attendance for this year’s festival and it’s guaranteed to have a more profound impact on her than any parade in the past.
When she sees Denton’s face ride by in a parade attended by thousands and viewed on TV by millions, she’s prepared for the whirlwind of emotions that it will invoke.
“I expect that I’m going to cry a lot. Probably a big, ugly cry,” Vogel said.
“But I’m so proud of him. For me, I was always proud of him and I’ll always be proud of him, but I’ll be so proud of him when I see that float go by. He gave the gift of life.”
Donor Alliance has been participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade for more than two decades, using the national platform to stress the importance of registering for organ, eye and tissue donation.
“The wait list doesn’t wait,” said Donor Alliance Director of Public Relations and Communications Cheryl Talley. Currently in Colorado, there are 1,500 people waiting for life-saving transplants.