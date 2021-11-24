Halee Young had an apartment and garage filled with her possessions, including equipment for all of her favorite outdoor activities like camping, paddleboarding and snowboarding.
In early May, however, she donated or gave away most of those items, most of her clothes, and anything else she couldn’t quickly pack.
She didn’t have the time to sell the items or organize a more comprehensive move.
Her fear was too great. That same fear is preventing her from returning to Grand Junction. The fear of her ex-boyfriend, Korey Orloff.
Orloff was sentenced Nov. 12 to 4½ years in Mesa County Community Corrections on counts of second-degree assault, harassment and second-degree assault and kidnapping, with all of the charges based on domestic violence.
Orloff was arrested May 1 after he held a pair of scissors to Young’s neck and prevented her from leaving her residence. This was after a previous assault in which a drunken Orloff pinned her to the floor, buried his knee in her chest and assaulted her.
Orloff agreed to a guilty plea in September that allowed him to avoid a prison sentence. Young contacted The Daily Sentinel to express her outrage at the sentence.
“My best friend just had a baby literally two days ago, and I’m not planning on going to Colorado to meet the baby any time soon because I’m fearful that I will run into him at a gas station or something,” Young said. “I’m not sure if he’s going to have an ankle monitor or not. I don’t know. Will he be able to drive a car? I don’t know. I’m scared. If he was put in prison or jail, I would be going back because I’d feel safe knowing that he’s behind bars. If he’s in this halfway house, I don’t trust it.”
The Mesa County Community Corrections is a program that provides custody, security and rehabilitation services to sentenced offenders. It serves as a work-release program, giving these offenders the chance to earn their own money and reintegrate into society.
Young believes Orloff is already familiar with how to circumvent Community Corrections policies, citing a friend of his that was in the program.
In her victim’s statement that was read during Orloff’s sentencing hearing, Young said that multiple women, including Orloff’s ex-fiance, reached out to her on social media with their own stories of his abusive behavior.
However, because this was the first time Orloff has ever been charged with a crime, his guilty plea meant no more time behind bars.
Young believes that a lack of prison time will lead to Orloff continuing a pattern of violence against women.
“Korey will have a burner phone, and he’ll figure out a way to get on Instagram,” Young said. “He will find another person to talk to and convince that he’s this great person. I’m just terrified for the public because he’s going to be able to be out and interacting with people and manipulating people.”
She also believed that the only true emotion Orloff showed during his sentencing was not remorse for the assaults, substance abuse and trauma he inflicted upon her, but when he cried about how incarceration would prevent him from continuing the professional skateboarding career he claims to have.
Young recorded the entire May 1 assault.
“Korey had just heard the recording the morning before the sentencing hearing,” Young said.
“He was fake crying. I know this person. I can tell when he’s crying for real and when he’s not. The only emotion I saw that was real that came from him was when he was telling the judge about how he couldn’t live without skateboarding. I just wanted to puke.”
Young’s biggest point of contention, outside of Orloff spending no more time in jail than the roughly six months he was held since being charged, was that she recorded the May 1 assault, a tape that Judge Matthew Barrett called “17 minutes of terror.”
She immediately gave the recording to the Grand Junction Police Department the night of assault. The next day, she sent the audio to Jennifer Lucero, director of Victim Services for the 21st Judicial District.
However, Judge Barrett wasn’t granted access to the audio until two days before the sentencing hearing, well after he accepted Orloff’s guilty plea in September.
Barrett told Orloff during sentencing that, based solely on the audio, Orloff was “extremely lucky” to avoid prison and that the only factor keeping him from prison was that this was his first criminal case.
Young didn’t know until the sentencing, which she attended virtually, that Barrett had only recently been granted access to the tape.
“I kept asking and asking, ‘Is this going to be played in court? When is it going to be played? The judge needs to hear it sooner than later,’ ” she said.
“I was pressing on this because I knew it would have a significant amount of impact on the judge. The fact that it wasn’t played until a week ago... They gave him a month or so until the sentencing hearing. They’ve had this audio since May!”
THE LEGAL DILEMMA
Dan Rubinstein, district attorney for the 21st Judicial District, defended the district’s handling of the audio as simply following legal ethics and guidelines.
“It would not be proper for us to provide evidence to a judge prior to a sentencing hearing unless it was a contested hearing where we had to meet some burden,” Rubinstein said. “Unless it was like a preliminary hearing or a trial or something like that, it would not be proper for us to give him this.... There were no litigated hearings in the case.”
Rubinstein also said that judges have the power to overrule prior plea deals if they find them inappropriate.
While he did tell Orloff that he thought he deserved time in prison, Barrett decided to abide by the plea deal because of Orloff’s lack of a criminal history, even with the new context of the recording.
Rubinstein said there was no scenario in which Barrett would have allowed the District Attorney’s Office to grant him early access to the audio.
He also interpreted the judge’s comments as emphasizing to Orloff the gravity of what he had done, rather than a true indictment that he found the plea deal weak.
“The time for the judge to decide what the appropriate sentence is at the sentencing hearing,” Rubinstein said.
“At the point he’s taking the plea, there’s no reason or discussion about what the facts are or anything like that. Had the judge believed that this was an inappropriately light offer, he could have rejected it, and we would have either gone back to the drawing board on making a plea offer or we would have set the case for trial.
“I believe these were really statements more made to bind the judge to the defendant to make the point of, ‘You’re on thin ice,’ more than anything else.”
However, Rubinstein said the audio was relevant to the case, as the District Attorney’s Office used it as further evidence in charging Orloff.
Despite the explanation regarding Orloff’s sentencing, Young is angry about what she perceives as a lack of justice that will enable Orloff to continue his behaviors.
The relationship between Young and Orloff started with about nine months of Instagram direct messaging and texting, then phone communication when he lived in Idaho.
After Orloff moved to Carbondale, the two started living together in April 2020. Orloff convinced Young to move to Grand Junction so he had more access to the “skating scene,” and Young wanted to go to college.
The tumultuous year-long relationship ended with the assault on May 1.
After leaving Grand Junction, Young, who was raised on the Western Slope, went to live with her parents in Texas before moving to a different, undisclosed state with one of her friends.
She said she would love to return to Colorado, but won’t as long as Orloff has a modicum of freedom.
“Korey will use his charm and manipulation techniques to bait other women on social media just like he did with me,” Young said.
“He will figure a way into someone else’s life and he will hurt or even kill someone someday. Knowing he gets to breathe fresh air and be able to be amongst the public is sickening.
“Just knowing he’ll be able to be out in the public and not have to tell everyone what he did, it’s terrifying.”