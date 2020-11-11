HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, the only homeless shelter within a 200-mile radius of Grand Junction, spent the first seven months of the coronavirus pandemic virus-free. That changed on Oct. 27, when a guest staying at the North Avenue Shelter tested positive.
After mandatory tests were conducted for 131 staff and guests at the shelter, HomewardBound officials confirmed Monday that last week’s confirmed case started an outbreak.
Of the 131 tests conducted, 128 have been returned, 48 of which came back positive.
“When (health officials) told us what to expect, they said upfront that we should expect as many as two-thirds to come back positive,” HomewardBound Development Director Jesse Redmond said of last week’s testing, which began on Nov. 3.
Redmond and others at HomewardBound are at least happy to be well below that number.
Just like the first guest that came back positive on Oct. 27, many of the positive cases, at least 29 of 48, have been quarantined off-site in hotel rooms in town with the help of community partners.
‘We are a small nonprofit and to try to tackle that alone would have been impossible,” Redmond said. “Overall the community effort has been great.”
Bill Wade, board chair of HomewardBound, said these past two weeks proved two conclusive things.
“One is that the plan we have in place to work with county and other partners to quarantine people is working,” he said. “The second is that the state expected a higher positive rate.”
Quarantining 29 individuals at off-site hotel rooms has proven to be an effort HomewardBound couldn’t do alone.
“It’s a remarkable effort and testimony to the organizations that have worked together since March,” he said. “To go back to last week, we set up a system to separate people (who tested positive) at the North Avenue (facility) onto Grand Valley Transit buses, who picked them up and took them to their hotel. ”
From there county officials helped to get them checked in and got their paperwork filled out. HomewardBound supplied three meals a day to the quarantined guests. The meals were dropped off outside their rooms by volunteers at other area nonprofits.
Along with Grand Junction Mutual Aid and Karis, organizations that are committed to helping the local homeless population have stepped in to help out.
“We’d know by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. how many positives there would be that night,” Wade explained. “We really ramped up operations in less than a week and couldn’t do it without the entities involved.”
Along with the meals and hotel rooms, those quarantined got daily wellness checks and had access to telehealth appointments if needed.
“It’s been a complex process to make sure everyone is covered. These are people that live in communal shelters. Let’s be honest, they don’t like to be confined. Putting them in a hotel room and say you have to stay here for 10 days is hard for them,” Wade explained.
He said they don’t necessarily deadbolt the door behind them but ask the guests to stay in their rooms for the 10 days, and from what he’s heard from case managers, everyone has been very understanding.
“It’s a process. They are not used to restrictive situations,” he added.
HomewardBound facilities have been following Mesa County Public Health guidelines since March. All guests have been screened for COVID symptoms upon entry to both its North Avenue and Pathways family shelters.