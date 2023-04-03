The Monument Ridge Elementary LEGO League team used a windmill for a power source at the FIRST LEGO League Explore robotics program Saturday at Orchard Mesa Middle School. This year’s theme was energy. The Mesa View SparrowHawks LEGO team, top, works on its presentation. For more photos of the event, go to this story at GJSentinel.com.
Scott Crabtree
The Mesa View SparrowHawks LEGO team works on its presentation.
The District 51 Hi Fives robotics team was on hand to show one of its creations to younger students.
The Fruitvale RoboPanthers prep their LEGO presentation.
Orchard Mesa Middle School was packed with students, parents and supporters for the FIRST LEGO League Explore tournament on Saturday.
One of the Mesa View Elementary teams, nicknamed the "Hawkeyes" ask questions at the LEGO League tournament on Saturday.
Upwards of 200 students from more than 10 Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools gathered at Orchard Mesa Middle School on Saturday to showcase their scientific and technical skills via LEGOS.
FIRST LEGO League Explore, a non-competitive robotics program, has been hosted annually in the school district for the past 10 years, said Jessica McDivitt, D51 STEM coordinator. FIRST means “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”
The event is geared toward second, third and fourth graders, and Saturday drew such a high volume of students that a total of 34 teams participated.
The 34 teams didn’t signify representation from 34 different schools, however. Each school decides how many teams they’d like to enter. Mesa View Elementary School, for example, had seven different teams.
Each year a different theme is selected for the event. Saturday’s theme was energy.
“It’s fun, and having different themes each year diversifies the event. The Department of Energy even came today to show their support,” McDivitt said.
Teams are tasked with assembling their own LEGO structures based around a specific challenge. After they’ve finished, teams then present their builds to a panel. Though it isn’t competitive, the event still examines several components of the LEGO structures, including intangible aspects like communication and collaboration amongst the team.
With such a high volume of students participating in the event, McDivitt stressed the importance of volunteers.
Teachers and staff members are offered a stipend to become a LEGO League coach, though volunteers, like parents, are always welcome, McDivitt said.
One such volunteer was Christopher Pingree, who got involved with the Nisley Elementary LEGO League team because of his son.
“I chose to volunteer because when my son came to me and asked to be a part of this league it sounded like a great way to spend a little extra time with him,” Pingree said. “The value that it imparts to the children is the fun and excitement that the fields of study that program centers around.”
Pingree’s son, Cache, a fourth-grade student, echoed his father’s sentiments, saying that he was thankful to have been chosen for LEGO League and that exploring and learning make it a fun event.