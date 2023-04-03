Upwards of 200 students from more than 10 Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools gathered at Orchard Mesa Middle School on Saturday to showcase their scientific and technical skills via LEGOS.

FIRST LEGO League Explore, a non-competitive robotics program, has been hosted annually in the school district for the past 10 years, said Jessica McDivitt, D51 STEM coordinator. FIRST means “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”

Tags