Testing for COVID-19 continues to be top of mind for residents, and Mesa County Public Health officials stressed Friday that symptomatic at-risk individuals are being tested for the virus.
“Testing is happening. It’s happening at our four hospitals. It’s happening at community clinics across the valley. It’s happening at our community sampling site,” Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said. “Together we’ve tested over 800 people.”
The sampling sites only take individuals by appointment who have been prescreened. She said they want to make it as simple as possible for community members who need it to be connected to COVID-19 testing.
“Once you have an appointment, you drive up without ever having to get out of your car,” she said. “You have a quick sample collected from your nose. The whole thing takes about 15 minutes. Results are available within a few days.”
Currently, those being tested are limited to anyone with respiratory symptoms in an at-risk group. At-risk groups include: adults over 65; children under than 19; nursing home residents; frontline health care workers; first responders; anyone with an underlying medical condition’ people who have been in contact with a known COVID-19 case; anyone who is currently homeless; those that work with at-risk populations and anyone who works at a business that’s still open.
People are connected to sampling sites through primary care physicians and through the Mesa County Public Health hotline at 970-683-2300
“Our mission is to get the people who need to be tested, tested. At this point there’s no real need for us to test people who don’t have symptoms,” she added. “Our strategy is to test people with symptoms who are at risk.”
NUMBERS UPDATE
Mesa County has had six total hospitalizations for COVID-19 and three have recovered.
The county is still waiting on results for 304 tests.
“Those tests got sent to a commercial lab,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. “My team is working on getting those released right now.”
He said that he didn’t expect a big spike from those numbers as those that test positive are likely in the ‘recovered’ category already.
Mesa County’s case count was at 34 as of Friday.
At Wednesday’s briefing, Kuhr said it had been up to 35, but one case was reported to be from a nearby county instead.
Kuhr thought the county’s cases were leveling off and said they are developing a plan to open the county back up once again once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“I feel like the social distancing has worked and we are ready to move on,” he added.