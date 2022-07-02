Paige Crabtree had been on camping trips before, but she had never ridden a raft on a river or been on an overnight river trip.
That changed this week — in the name of education and conservation.
Crabtree, a rising 7th grader at Redlands Middle School, was among about a dozen local middle school students to float about 25 miles of the Colorado River on Wednesday into early Thursday. The group launched their rafts from Loma to see the Ruby-Horsethief section of the river, found an overnight camping spot along the way and exited the river in the Westwater Canyon close to the Colorado-Utah border.
This river trip was part of RiversEdge West’s Wellspring Project, a weeklong, river-centric summer camp that’s free for Grand Valley middle school students. The summer camp aims to educate future leaders about the complexities of water usage in the western United States and the Colorado River’s value as a natural resource.
“I think I’m excited to learn this week about what the water quality is like and what we can do to help improve the water quality and what things we’re doing that hurts the water so that, in the future, I can know what I can do to help fix that,” Crabtree said.
The Wellspring Project began last year as a Fruita Arts and Culture Board initiative. This year, RiversEdge West assumed control of the program, contracting the Colorado Canyons Association to assist in providing rafts and other materials for the overnight river trip.
So far this week, kids in the Wellspring Project have gone on a tour of the Ute Water Treatment Plant, a fish hatchery and a farm, all while learning about invasive species in rivers and irrigation in the Grand Valley.
“These are are going to be people who need a seat at the table,” said RiversEdge West Communications and Education Director Cara Kukuraitis. “Currently, there’s a lot to learn and a lot to take in. We’re just trying to expose them to all the different elements they’re going to have to be working with. ...We’re basically trying to give them a smattering of all these different topics to give them that context.”
Kukuraitis spoke about the purpose of the river trip beyond simply being a fun outdoor activity for kids. Along their journey, students learned about the river, hydrology and invasive plants while having opportunities to reflect on the experience as it happened.
“They’re getting that knowledge and they’re going to be able to integrate what they’ve learned with that new knowledge and take in the scenery and the sights with all this new perspective,” Kukuraitis said. “We’re doing a lot of art throughout this whole project, so we’re incorporating some downtime to do some journaling or doing a mosaic where each student gets their own panel, and then we’re going to combine all the panels for one big image.”
Kukuraitis is hopeful that the Wellspring Project will continue to grow as more students become aware of it and the opportunities it presents, for free.
“We want to make it accessible to all, so that’s one of the things we’re big on at RiversEdge West: trying to make sure it’s inclusive and reaching diverse audiences that might not otherwise get the opportunity to come out here,” she said.