The Pack Creek Fire did not see any new spread, according to the Sunday update from the Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team #4.
The fire’s containment is now at 44%. Containment lines were tested with gusty winds but containment lines held.
Sunday’s weather forecast called for increased winds with gusts up to 30 mph.
Starting Tuesday, dry air is expected to combine with increasing winds to again form potentially critical weather conditions.
Two crews that have specialized training with Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are conducting reconnaissance flights over the fire to check for hotspots with infrared technology.
Over the coming days, crews will use a wood chipper in the Buried Hatchet and Whispering Oaks area to clean up debris and vegetation that was removed during suppression efforts. Crews will continue extinguishing hot spots while strengthening containment lines in areas where there is minimal fire activity with expected critical weather.
The Manti-La Sal National Forest closure remains in place and the entire area remains closed for any type of access or recreation.
Residents of lower and upper Pack Creek, Buried Hatchet and Whispering Oaks may access their property via the southside of the La Sal Loop Road with proof of residency. The La Sal Loop Road remains closed to the general public. Evacuations remain in place in and around the area east of Geyser Pass, from Blue Lake to the east towards the Dark Canyon area.
The fire’s size is listed at 8,938 acres with 557 personnel on the scene. There are 26 engines and 10 helicopters fighting the fire that started on June 9.
Investigators are still seeking leads to help identify those responsible for the fire’s ignition, believed to be an abandoned campfire. Anyone who has information can call the tip line at 775-355-5337.