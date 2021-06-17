The Pack Creek Fire, southeast of Moab, is now 30% contained, according to Thursday morning’s update from the Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team #4.
Firefighting crews have kept the fire from a major spread and the size is now reported to be 8,518 acres.
A total of 561 personnel are battling the blaze that started on June 9 from an abandoned campfire. There are 26 engines and 11 helicopters assisting the firefighting effort.
The most active fire behavior is in the Geyser Pass, Oowah Lake, Mill Creek, Horse Creek, and Squaw Springs area. The focus of operations for the Pack Creek Fire continues to be the Oowah Lake and Geyser Pass areas. Mitigating fire activity on the northeast side of Haystack Mountain is a priority to prevent the fire from spreading north and becoming established in the Dry Fork of Mill Creek.
In addition, crews increased containment in upper Pack Creek and south of Brumley Creek. In areas where crews cannot safely engage in direct attack, such as the steep slopes of Hell Canyon and Mount Mellenthin, they are looking at natural barriers to contain fire spread and keep the fire in check with air resources as necessary.
Firefighters will also continue clearing hazard trees along Geyser Pass Road in anticipation of reopening the road as soon as safe to do so. Fire managers are also evaluating the partial reopening of the La Sal Loop Road, balancing safety and public access.
Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today with predicted full cloud cover by this evening. The cloud cover and the continued uptick in relative humidity should help reduce fire behavior, but the cloud cover will also hold heat in the valley floor with an excessive heat warning continuing through Friday. The slight threat of dry thunderstorms increases today and Friday with potential red flag conditions occurring on Saturday. Fire managers are optimistic containment will continue to rise but are remaining attentive to the changing weather conditions.
Investigators are still seeking leads that may help identify those responsible for the fire’s start. Anyone who may have information can call the tip line at 775-355-5337.