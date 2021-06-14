The Pack Creek Fire grew nearly 3,000 acres and is now reported at 8,243 as of Monday morning.
A total of 306 personnel is now fighting the blaze located southeast of Moab.
The significant spread of the fire since it was first reported on June 9, is the result of drought conditions in the Manti-La Sal Mountains, according to a news release from the Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team #4.
The area has not seen these types of dry conditions for at least 90 years, the news release said.
The combination of record heat, extremely dry fuels and steep, rugged terrain presents historic challenges for firefighters attempting to control the fire’s spread. More containment line was secured yesterday around Pack Creek, but containment remains at 6% due to growth in the fire perimeter.
Temperatures are forecast to be more than 106 degrees for the next couple of days in the Moab area and will likely remain over 100 through the remainder of the week.
Firefighters will continue their work along the fire’s western perimeter near Brumley Creek, where fire spread has been more moderate. They also are working to protect structures and other valuable assets that lie in the fire’s anticipated path in upper Pack Creek and north and east into the Oowah and Warner Lake basins.
With the current conditions, the fire has potential to continue moving east of Geyser Pass, threatening structures in the area of Blue Lake and Dark Canyon. Residents of this area were ordered to evacuate Sunday night.
There are now 32 engines and eight helicopters fighting the fire.
The fire is believed to have started from an abandoned campfire and Forest Service investigators continue to explore leads that may help identify those responsible. A tip line has been set up for people that may have information about the start of the Pack Creek Fire: 775-355-5337.
For more information on wildfire information, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov or on Twitter @UtahWildfire.