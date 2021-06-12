A fire burning near Moab, Utah, grew to nearly 5,000 acres on Friday, leading to more smoke in the Grand Junction area.
The Pack Creek Fire is still at 0% containment, according to an update from the Utah Fire information website run by state and federal agencies.
Three structures have been destroyed and the Pack Creek community was evacuated. Also evacuated were the campgrounds at Warner Lake and Oowah Lake, officials said.
Fire crews on Friday worked to locate areas of containment in the steep, rugged canyons at the base of the La Sal Mountains. The fire started Wednesday by an unattended campfire.
As a result of the fire, Mesa County Public Health officials issued an air quality advisory that runs through 9 a.m. today. The smoke was expected to be heaviest Friday afternoon and evening.
Several wildfires were burning Friday around Utah, as weather forecasts called for hotter weather in the coming days.