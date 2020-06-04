Rescue on the Colorado
The Grand Junction Fire Department rescued a man who fell out of his paddle boat near the Orchard Mesa pedestrian bridge on Wednesday.
The man was wearing a life jacket and floated downstream to a nearby island after his boat hit a pylon under the bridge, according to the fire department
There the rescue team was able to locate him and return him to his friends.
Suspect held after chase
Issac Shea, 24, is accused of vehicular eluding, speeding, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and received a $10,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court.
A vehicle with no plates was seen near Rapid Creek Road and Highway 6 by a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The vehicle sped when the deputy attempted to pull him over, going 65 mph in a 35 mph zone while going through Palisade, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver, later identified as Shea, bailed out on foot as the vehicle began to slow and was ultimately apprehended by law enforcement. He had three active warrants out for his arrest with the GJPD, the affidavit said.
Cement trucks rolls over
A cement truck rollover in Colorado National Monument required assistance from several different area law enforcement agencies to clear on Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado State Patrol spokesperson trooper Josh Lewis said the cement truck was traveling eastbound down Monument Road when it lost control on a curve just after and rolled over on its side, blocking both lanes. Area law enforcement initially arrived to the scene at around 2:18 p.m. and CSP was cleared by 4:30 p.m.
Lewis said the 73-year-old Grand Junction driver had minor to moderate injuries.
Crews were able to mitigate hazardous materials on the road from the truck, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department.